5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

Enjoy German beer in Hoffman Estates and Itasca -- or a wine fest in Geneva? Listen to Broadway tunes in St. Charles or catch Stevie Nicks in Highland Park? Here are five ideas for the weekend ahead. For others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

Festival of the Vine

Sip your way through downtown Geneva at the Festival of the Vine, North Fourth and State streets. The fest includes samples of 26 different wines, a food tent, entertainment and more. Admission is free; tasting packages cost $5 to $16. genevachamber.com. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8 and 9, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10.

Oktoberfest in the suburbs

Enjoy beer, German food and music at two suburban events this weekend. The 10th Annual Itasca Oktoberfest is on Orchard Street in downtown Itasca. Performers include The Tempos and the Johnny Wagner Band. Free admission. itasca.com. Hoffman Estates Platzkonzert Germanfest is at Virginia Mary Hayter Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. The German-themed open-air celebration includes entertainment and activities. Free admission. hoffmanestates.com. Itasca Oktoberfest is 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, and 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Hoffman Estates Platzkonzert Germanfest is 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9.

Steel Beam Theatre salutes Broadway

Give your regards to Broadway when Steel Beam Theatre inaugurates its 17th season with an original salute to musicals titled "100 Years of Broadway." It's at 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. $22-$28. (630) 587-8521 or steelbeamtheatre.org. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8 and 9, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10.

Northern Illinois Airshow

Marvel at the air power on display at the 2017 Northern Illinois Airshow on Saturday at Waukegan Regional Airport, 2358 W. Beach Road, Waukegan. $15; military personnel in uniform and kids under age 12 admitted free. (847) 244-0055 or northernillinoisairshow.com. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

Stevie Nicks at Ravinia

Hear the hits of Stevie Nicks when the Fleetwood Mac singer makes her Ravinia Festival debut this weekend at 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $190-$200; $70-$75 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9 and 10.