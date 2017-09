Feder: The Mix fires Kathy Hart from 'Eric & Kathy Show'

Kathy Hart, one-half of the most successful morning team in Chicago radio history, has been handed her walking papers from WTMX 101.9 FM. Hubbard Radio, owner of The Mix, announced Thursday that it has severed ties with Hart, who's been missing since late April from the top-rated morning show she co-hosted for 21 years with Eric Ferguson.

