Broadway hit 'Dear Evan Hansen' heading for Chicago

Broadway in Chicago announced Thursday that a tour of the new hit Broadway musical "Dear Evan Hansen" will play the Windy City during the 2018-19 season.
Dates, a venue and casting will be announced at a later date.
The six-time Tony Award-winning show features a score by Academy Award-winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land," "A Christmas Story The Musical"). The hard-hitting contemporary script by Steven Levenson involves teenagers, suicide, lies and social media.
Individual tickets and subscription sales featuring "Dear Evan Hansen" will be announced at a later date. To inquire about group ticket sales, call (312) 977-1710 or visit broadwayinchicago.com.