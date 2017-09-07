Broadway hit 'Dear Evan Hansen' heading for Chicago

Ben Platt and the Broadway cast of the musical "Dear Evan Hansen" performed at the 71st annual Tony Awards in June. During the 2018-19 season, Chicago will host the national tour of the Tony Award-winning musical. Associated Press, 2017

Ben Platt and Rachel Bay Jones star in "Dear Evan Hansen" on Broadway. During the 2018-19 season, Chicago will host the national tour of the Tony Award-winning musical. Courtesy of Matthew Murphy

Broadway in Chicago announced Thursday that a tour of the new hit Broadway musical "Dear Evan Hansen" will play the Windy City during the 2018-19 season.

Dates, a venue and casting will be announced at a later date.

The six-time Tony Award-winning show features a score by Academy Award-winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land," "A Christmas Story The Musical"). The hard-hitting contemporary script by Steven Levenson involves teenagers, suicide, lies and social media.

Individual tickets and subscription sales featuring "Dear Evan Hansen" will be announced at a later date. To inquire about group ticket sales, call (312) 977-1710 or visit broadwayinchicago.com.