posted: 9/7/2017 2:11 PM

Broadway hit 'Dear Evan Hansen' heading for Chicago

  • Ben Platt and Rachel Bay Jones star in "Dear Evan Hansen" on Broadway. During the 2018-19 season, Chicago will host the national tour of the Tony Award-winning musical.

  • Ben Platt and the Broadway cast of the musical "Dear Evan Hansen" performed at the 71st annual Tony Awards in June. During the 2018-19 season, Chicago will host the national tour of the Tony Award-winning musical.

Scott C. Morgan
 
 

Broadway in Chicago announced Thursday that a tour of the new hit Broadway musical "Dear Evan Hansen" will play the Windy City during the 2018-19 season.

Dates, a venue and casting will be announced at a later date.

The six-time Tony Award-winning show features a score by Academy Award-winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land," "A Christmas Story The Musical"). The hard-hitting contemporary script by Steven Levenson involves teenagers, suicide, lies and social media.

Individual tickets and subscription sales featuring "Dear Evan Hansen" will be announced at a later date. To inquire about group ticket sales, call (312) 977-1710 or visit broadwayinchicago.com.

