Sound check: Frankie Valli, Four Seasons play Ravinia

Sublime With Rome plays with The Offspring at Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island Friday, Sept. 8. Associated Press

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons perform their hits Friday, Sept. 8, at Ravinia. Associated Press file photo, 2013

It's Frankie season

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, the musical act behind much-beloved hits such as "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man," "December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)" and others, plays Ravinia Festival as the season starts to wind down. The popularity of "Jersey Boys" practically ensures that this is a show not to miss. Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $38-$100. (847) 266-5000 or ravinia.org. 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8

Sublime & Offspring

Sublime's singalong reggae-rock was a calming chill influence on parties in the mid- to late-'90s, with hits such as "What I Got" and "Santeria" prevalent on the era's rock radio. The death of lead singer Bradley Nowell just before the 1996 release of the band's breakout third album, "Sublime," threw the band into disarray just as Sublime was hitting mainstream success. Sublime With Rome rose from the ashes, performing Sublime's hits with new frontman Rome Ramirez. They team up with The Offspring, mainstream punk rockers who still put on an amazing, hit-packed show more than three decades in. Huntington Bank Pavilion, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. Tickets start at $49.50. (312) 540-2668 or livenation.com. 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8

Rock band AM Taxi celebrates 10 years Friday, Sept. 8, at the Beat Kitchen in Chicago. - Courtesy of Press Photography Network Inc.

AM Taxi, a musical project of Chris Smith, Jay Marino and Lucky Boys Confusion alums Jason Schultejann and Adam Krier, has reached a milestone 10 years of rocking around Chicago and the suburbs. Celebrate with the guys as they play their best from the last decade. (The clever lyricism in "The Mistake" is matched only by the overlapping shoutalong chorus to "Dead Street" in reminding me of the incredible rock-writing skills of Krier and the crew.) Blood People and Fetch the Burn Book lend their talents to the party. Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $10-$12. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com. 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8

World Music Festival

The 19th Annual World Music Festival Chicago, produced by the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, kicks off for eleven days starting Friday, Sept. 8. The festival -- with a diverse lineup of performers including Chicago's own Alfonso Ponticelli & Swing Gitan -- features performances across the city, including the Chicago Cultural Center, Millennium Park, Concord Music Hall, The Hideout, Green Mill and more. See cityofchicago.org. for a full schedule and lineup of venues. Friday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 24, at various venues throughout Chicago. Free admission. See cityofchicago.org for more info.

Dog Dash, tunes for vets

BaseCamp Pub & Eatery hosts the 5k Dog Dash benefiting the Saveavet and K9s for Veterans organizations. Have a great time raising money to train service dogs for veterans and to support dogs returning from service. After the race, head to the after-party, featuring a bags tourney, a lunch buffet for participants and their puppers, a Family Fun Fair, a .5k obstacle run (for those 21 and older) and performances from Bad Medicine, Love & Money and Plainfield-based Over the Sun. Come for the run, stay for the music! BaseCamp Pub & Eatery, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. See 5kdogdash.com/register for admission fees for various events. For info, call (815) 349-9647 or visit 5kdogdash.com. 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Concert highlights

• Mobley, Owens Room: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $8-$10. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

• Huey Lewis and the News, Radda Radda: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $63-$123. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com.

• Cordovas, Donnie Biggins: 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at FitzGerald's, 6615 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

• Andy Frasco & the U.N., Nasty Snacks: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $15. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

• Polarizer, Via Clara, Modiviccan, Chick Norris, Seaxes, Brooks Hubbard Band: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $9-$10. (773) 549-5549 or elboroomlive.com.

• Phangs, August Hotel, Ember Oceans: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Township, 2200 N. California Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 384-1865 or townshipchicago.com.

• Naturally 7, Blue Jupiter: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $38-$55. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com.

• Paul Anka: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $79. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• Fletcher Rockwell (album release), Little Boy Jr.: 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at FitzGerald's, 6615 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

• The Red Moons, Andrew Price & Friends, The Dirty Miners, Amanya Amariel and more: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at North Bar, 1637 W. North Ave., Chicago. $12-$15. (773) 697-3563 or aftonshows.com/theredmoons.

• Young the Giant "Home of the Strange Tour" with Cold War Kids, Joywave: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Huntington Bank Pavilion, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. Tickets start at $20. (312) 540-2668 or livenation.com.

• The Buckinghams: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Arcada Family Theatre at Pheasant Run, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. $25. (630) 584-6300 or arcadalive.com.

• Vince Neil: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $59. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• Rebel Soul Revival: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison St., Chicago. $5. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com.

• Blameless Lake, Great America, Carl Marshall & the Marshmellos: 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Silvie's Lounge, 1902 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago. $5. (773) 871-6239 or reverbnation.com.

• Wadsworth, Dear Dario (acoustic set): 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Red Line Tap, 7006 N. Glenwood Ave., Chicago. $5. (773) 274-5463 or redlinetap.com.

• Phlegmatic Dogs with Xonix, Pauly Turza, Tecko and more at Afterlife: 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Annex Nightclub, 1958 W. North Ave., Chicago. Tickets start at $5. (630) 291-5986 or afterlifechi.com.

• High Wire, El Famous, Real Talk, Davlin, Commonweather: 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Township, 2200 N. California Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 384-1865 or townshipchicago.com.

• Real Horns, The King of Mars: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10-$15. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

• Tinkerbelles, Foul Tip, Space Blood: 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave., Chicago. Free. (773) 276-3600 or empybottle.com.

• Pete Townshend's Classic Quadrophenia, featuring Pete Townshend, Billy Idol, Eddie Vedder, Alfie Boe, The Chicagoland Pops Orchestra and The Chicago Children's Choir: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $250-$1000. (847) 671-5100 or rosemont.com/theatre/events/pete-townshends-classic-quadrophenia.

• The Lucky Dutch, Augustus, She Rides Tigers: 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Emporium, 1366 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Free. (773) 697-7922 or emporiumchicago.com.