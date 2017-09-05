Breaking News Bar
 
Music
updated: 9/5/2017 11:34 AM

Swift single keeps 'Despacito' from breaking Mariah record

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2017, file photo, Taylor Swift performs at the DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert in Houston, Texas. Billboard announced Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, that Swiftâs new single âLook What You Made Me Doâ has topped its Hot 100 chart, unseating âDespacitoâ from the No. 1 spot after 16 weeks. Swiftâs song denied the song by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee from breaking a record set by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men for the longest son atop the Hot 100 chart. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

    FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2017, file photo, Taylor Swift performs at the DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert in Houston, Texas. Billboard announced Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, that Swiftâs new single âLook What You Made Me Doâ has topped its Hot 100 chart, unseating âDespacitoâ from the No. 1 spot after 16 weeks. Swiftâs song denied the song by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee from breaking a record set by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men for the longest son atop the Hot 100 chart. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Look what Taylor Swift has done. Her new single pushed the ubiquitous hit "Despacito" off the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart after 16 weeks and just shy of breaking Mariah Carey's record.

Billboard announced Tuesday that Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do," became her fifth Hot 100 chart topper. "Despacito," by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, had tied Carey's duet with Boyz II Men, "One Sweet Day," as the longest running No. 1 songs in the 59-year history of the charts.

Swift however set her own record with the new song from her upcoming album "reputation." ''Look" broke a weekly streaming record for a song by a woman with 84.4 million U.S. streams, according to Nielsen Music.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account