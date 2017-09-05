Honey Creole Mustard Green Beans

1½ pounds green beans, trimmed
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon Creole mustard
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
½ teaspoon salt, plus more if needed
Freshly ground black pepper to taste
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Fill a medium-size bowl with ice water. Add the green beans to the boiling water and cook until just tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Drain well, and plunge them into the bowl of ice water. Drain when they have cooled.
While the beans are cooking, in a large serving bowl, whisk together the honey, Creole mustard, vinegar, olive oil, ½ teaspoon salt, and pepper.
Toss the cooled green beans in the dressing, taste and adjust seasonings as needed, and serve at room temperature.
Serves 4 to 6
Nutrition information per serving: 104 calories; 35 calories from fat; 4 g fat (1 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 0 mg cholesterol; 339 mg sodium; 16 g carbohydrate; 5 g fiber; 10 g sugar; 3 g protein.
Katie Workman