Honey Creole Mustard Green Beans

Honey Creole Mustard Green Beans is a great way to put those late-summer, early-fall beans to good use. Sarah Crowder for Associated Press

1½ pounds green beans, trimmed

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon Creole mustard

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon salt, plus more if needed

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Fill a medium-size bowl with ice water. Add the green beans to the boiling water and cook until just tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Drain well, and plunge them into the bowl of ice water. Drain when they have cooled.

While the beans are cooking, in a large serving bowl, whisk together the honey, Creole mustard, vinegar, olive oil, ½ teaspoon salt, and pepper.

Toss the cooled green beans in the dressing, taste and adjust seasonings as needed, and serve at room temperature.

Serves 4 to 6

Nutrition information per serving: 104 calories; 35 calories from fat; 4 g fat (1 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 0 mg cholesterol; 339 mg sodium; 16 g carbohydrate; 5 g fiber; 10 g sugar; 3 g protein.

Katie Workman