Monday picks: Dinos roar at Lake County Jurassic Quest

The Bristol Renaissance Faire near Kenosha concludes its 2017 season on Monday, Sept. 4.

See a sculpture of a Baryonyx dinosaur and more when Jurassic Quest tours to the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. Courtesy of Jurassic Quest

Dino journey

Bring the kids to see more than 80 animatronic dinosaur sculptures, rides and more when Jurassic Quest tours this weekend at the Lake County Fairgrounds and Expo Center, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. $18-$20; $34 VIP ticket for kids ages 2-12. (847) 680-7200 or jurassicquest.com. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4

Celebrate Schaumburg

Catch loads of outdoor music acts this weekend as Septemberfest returns with fireworks, carnival attractions and more at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, Schaumburg. No admission charge, though $7 daily or $15 three-day VIP music passes available. (847) 923-3605 or septemberfest.org. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4

Last huzzah

The Bristol Renaissance Faire bids adieu to its 2017 season this weekend with one last burst of heraldry, elaborate costumes, jousting and so much more at 12550 120th Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin. $25.95; $11.50 kids ages 5 to 12. (847) 395-7773 or renfair.com/bristol. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday through Monday, Sept. 4

Summer's Last Fling

Naperville bids farewell to summer with the Last Fling festival, the Jaycees' largest annual fundraiser for local charities. The fest, a celebration of food, rides and music, includes performances from Rosie and the Rivets, CoverGurl, 3AM, Infinity and more. Monday is free. Through Monday, Sept. 4, at Rotary Hill, 440 W. Aurora Ave., Naperville, lastfling.org.

Laurie on Labor Day

Laurie Berkner brings her fun, interactive kids' music to the pavilion at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $15; lawn seats are $5. ravinia.org. 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4

Upcoming concerts

• Deep Purple, Alice Cooper, Edgar Winter: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 S. Ridgeland, Tinley Park. Rock. Tickets start at $26. (708) 614-1616 or livenation.com.

Owens Room opens for Mobley Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Schubas Tavern in Chicago. - Courtesy of Kevin J. Rose

• Mobley, Owens Room: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $8-$10. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

Lauryn Hill headlines the Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island Thursday, Sept. 7. - Associated Press

• Ms. Lauryn Hill, Nas, Chronixx: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. $22.50-$244. (312) 540-2668 or livenation.com.

• Sounds of Summer concert with Bella Cain: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee. Country. Free. (847) 623-7788 or gurneeparkdistrict.com.

• John Michael Dias with "Breaking Up is Hard to Do -- Neil Sedaka's Greatest Hits": 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $45-$50. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com.

• Paul Anka: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, and 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $49-$175. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• Huey Lewis and the News, Radda Radda: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $63-$123. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com.

• Super Diamond -- the Neil Diamond Experience: 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, Joe's Live, MB Financial Park, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. Rock, pop. $5. For ages 21 and older. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

• Cordovas, Donnie Biggins: 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, FitzGerald's, 6615 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

• Andy Frasco & the U.N., Nasty Snacks: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $15. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

