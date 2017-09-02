Author events: Annie Hartnett talks 'Rabbit Cake' in Lake Forest

Annie Hartnett discusses her new book, "Rabbit Cake," on Friday, Sept. 8, at the Lake Forest Book Store.

• Meet Mark Lukach, author of "My Lovely Wife in the Psych Ward: A Memoir," at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, at Anderson's Bookshop, 26 S. La Grange Road, La Grange. The event is co-sponsored by the National Alliance for Mental Illness. For each book purchased for this Anderson's event, the Lukach family will match the cost of the book, $25.99, as a donation to NAMI. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in La Grange. (708) 582-6353 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• New York Times best-selling author Leigh Bardugo discusses and signs copies of her book "Wonder Woman: Warbringer" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Community Christian Church, 1635 Emerson Lane, Naperville. Tickets are $22, which include a copy of the book that will be handed out at the event. Books purchased at other vendors other than sponsor Anderson's Bookshop of Naperville will not be permitted in the signing line. leighbardugoandersons.brownpapertickets.com/. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com/.

• Young adult title authors Alexandra Bracken ("The Dreadful Tale of Prosper Redding") and Tamara Ireland Stone ("Click'd") sign copies of their books at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Anderson's Bookshop, 26 S. La Grange Road, La Grange. To reserve a place in the signing line, purchase one of the authors' books from Anderson's in La Grange. (708) 582-6353 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Children's book author Sherri Duskey Rinker signs copies of her latest picture book, "Big Machines," at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Author Larry Smith discusses and signs copies of his book "Six Words Fresh Off the Boat: Stories of Immigration, Identity, and Coming to America" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Anderson's Bookshop, 5112 Main St., Downers Grove. To join the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Downers Grove. (630) 963-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Local author Roger Breisch signs copies of his book "Questions That Matter" at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at 25N Co-working, 25 N. River Lane, Geneva. 25ncoworking.com.

• Meet Annie Hartnett, author of "Rabbit Cake," as she discusses her book at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at the Lake Forest Book Store, 662 N. Western Ave., Lake Forest. Refreshments will be served. Register for the event at (847) 234-4420. lakeforestbookstore.com.

• "Young Jane Young" author Gabrielle Zevin signs copies of her book at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. To join the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Children's book author Ruth Spiro signs copies of her newest titles, "Baby Loves Thermodynamics!" and "Baby Loves Quantum Physics!," at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. Spiro also will lead the group in science activities, songs and stories. The program is designed for kids ages 1 to 4 and their caregivers. (847) 446-8880 or thebookstall.com.