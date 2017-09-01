5 things to do over Labor Day weekend in the suburbs

Labor Day weekend unofficially ushers out summer in the suburbs with festivals in Naperville, Schaumburg and Buffalo Grove. Here are five ideas for the weekend ahead. For others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

Last Fling: Catch some concerts, check out carnival rides and more at Naperville Jaycees' Last Fling, at Rotary Hill, 440 W. Aurora Ave. Among the big-name acts performing are Bret Michaels on Saturday, and Soul Asylum and the Barenaked Ladies on Sunday. Side stage tickets are $5 on Sunday; main stage acts are $25 for general admission, $75 for pit access, $250 for Carillon tickets; Monday is free. Family Fun Land for kids is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St. Free admission. Labor Day Parade is at 10 a.m. Monday starting from Naperville North High School. 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2-3; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4.

Buffalo Grove Days: Keep the fest fun going at Buffalo Grove Days at Mike Rylko Community Park, 801 McHenry Road, Buffalo Grove. The festival includes a carnival, bingo, food and beer tents, entertainment, dog show, kids' entertainment, craft fair, Buffalo Grove Stampede 5K/10K race Sunday, car show at 11 a.m. Monday and more. Parade at 11 a.m. Sunday steps off at Bernard Drive and Raupp Boulevard. Free. bgdays.com. 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, Sept. 1; 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 2; 7:30 a.m. to midnight Sunday, Sept. 3; and 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4.

Celebrate Schaumburg: Enjoy loads of outdoor music acts including the Spin Doctors, Lita Ford and 2017 Suburban Chicago's Got Talent winner Garrett Ryan this weekend as Septemberfest returns with fireworks, carnival attractions and more at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, Schaumburg. No admission charge, though $7 daily or $15 three-day VIP music passes available. (847) 923-3605 or septemberfest.org. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4.

Sing out summer: Listen to a range of music as the Grand Victoria Casino's outdoor summer concert season concludes Sunday. Belinda Carlisle, Smash Mouth, The Motels with Martha Davis and Bow Wow all share a concert bill at the adjacent Festival Park, 132 S. Grove St., Elgin. $60-$75; $30 lawn seating. (847) 468-7000 or grandvictoriacasino.com. 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3.

Show 'Respect': Revel in the sounds of a musical legend when "Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin performs on Sunday at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $85-$110 pavilion seating; $43 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3.