Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/30/2017 3:13 PM

Feder: Fox 32 promotes Corey McPherrin to top news anchor

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Corey McPherrin will anchor 5 and 9 p.m. weekday newscasts for WFLD Channel 32.

    Corey McPherrin will anchor 5 and 9 p.m. weekday newscasts for WFLD Channel 32.

 
Daily Herald report

Corey McPherrin, host of WFLD-Channel 32's "Good Day Chicago" morning show, will move up to anchor the 5 and 9 p.m. weekday newscasts, the Fox-owned station announced Wednesday. McPherrin, a suburban Chicago native and 22-year veteran of Fox 32, will succeed Jeff Herndon alongside co-anchor Dawn Hasbrouck. For full report, see robertfeder.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account