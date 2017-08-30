Feder: Fox 32 promotes Corey McPherrin to top news anchor

Corey McPherrin, host of WFLD-Channel 32's "Good Day Chicago" morning show, will move up to anchor the 5 and 9 p.m. weekday newscasts, the Fox-owned station announced Wednesday. McPherrin, a suburban Chicago native and 22-year veteran of Fox 32, will succeed Jeff Herndon alongside co-anchor Dawn Hasbrouck. For full report, see robertfeder.com.