Corey McPherrin, host of WFLD-Channel 32's "Good Day Chicago" morning show, will move up to anchor the 5 and 9 p.m. weekday newscasts, the Fox-owned station announced Wednesday. McPherrin, a suburban Chicago native and 22-year veteran of Fox 32, will succeed Jeff Herndon alongside co-anchor Dawn Hasbrouck. For full report, see robertfeder.com.
updated: 8/30/2017 3:13 PM
Feder: Fox 32 promotes Corey McPherrin to top news anchor
hello
- This article filed under:
- Life & Entertainment
- News
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.