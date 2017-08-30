Drury Lane Theatre announces its 2018-2019 season

hello

Drury Lane Theatre's announcement Wednesday of its 2018-2019 season contained a bit of a departure in the form of Tennessee Williams' classic drama "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof."

Marcia Milgrom Dodge, who earned a Joseph Jefferson Award nomination for her astute revival of Drury Lane's "Smokey Joe's Cafe," helms Williams' tale about a dysfunctional Southern family mired in lies, hypocrisy and alcohol. The drama runs from July 5 to Aug. 26, 2018.

It follows Drury Lane's season-opening production of "South Pacific" (April 5-June 17, 2018), Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein's musical about love and prejudice. The story was adapted from James Michener's tales about residents of the Pacific islands and the U.S. servicemen and women stationed there during World War II.

The darkly comic musical "Little Shop of Horrors" will run Sept. 8 to Oct. 28, 2018. The Alan Menken-Howard Ashman charmer is about an endearing flower shop employee who unwitting nurtures a carnivorous plant that threatens him and his beloved would-be girlfriend.

For the holidays, Drury Lane revives "Disney's Beauty and the Beast" (Nov. 9, 2018-Jan. 27, 2019), based on the Academy Award-winning film adaptation of the 18th century French fairy tale about a young woman who risks her life to break the spell that turned a young prince into a beast.

The season concludes with "Mamma Mia!" The jukebox musical, comprised of ABBA songs, is about a young bride-to-be who wants her father to walk her down the aisle, even though her mother is not sure which of three former boyfriends fathered her daughter. The show runs Feb. 7 to April 14, 2019.

Performances take place at 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace. Season subscriptions range from $157 to $187 and go on sale in November. (630) 530-0111 or drurylanetheatre.com.