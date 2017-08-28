Feder: Radio vet Dave Fogel faces 'little setback' in cancer fight

Dave Fogel of K Hits 104.3 underwent surgery for prostate cancer in February and will start a new round of radiation treatment early next month..

Chicago radio veteran Dave Fogel said he doesn't expect his latest cancer treatment to interfere with his job as morning personality at WJMK FM 104.3. Fogel, 56, underwent surgery for prostate cancer in February, missing only one day on the air at the CBS Radio classic hits station known as K-Hits. For full report, see robertfeder.com.