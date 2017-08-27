Sunday picks: Mellencamp rocks second Ravinia show

The Elgin Kennel Club all breed dog show returns to the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles. Daily Herald File Photo

John Mellencamp makes his Ravinia Festival debut in Highland Park on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26 and 27. Associated Press, 2015

'R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.'

John Mellencamp makes his Ravinia Festival debut with country star Carlene Carter this weekend at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $130-$150; $44-$49 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27

Bow-wows

Cheer on your favorite canines at the Elgin Kennel Club all breed dog show this weekend at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. $6 parking. (847) 630-1943 or kanecountyfair.com. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27

Fan-tastic fun

Meet up with celebrities and costumed fans at Wizard World Chicago Comic Convention at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $40-$60 daily admission; $94.95 four-day admission. (847) 825-4404 or wizardworld.com/comiccon/chicago. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27

Lotsa pasta

Chow down on pasta and hear all kinds of Italian-American entertainers including the Bronx Wanderers and Sal Valentinetti ("The Voice") at the Little Italy Fest West this weekend at Centennial Park, Lake Street at Rohlwing Road, Addison. $10; $3 kids ages 15 and under. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. Noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27

Bands in the Sand

Sideouts Bar & Eatery brings in some talent for its annual Bands in the Sands Weekend. Sunday features Sublime tribute act Badfish and Trippin' Billies, a Dave Matthews tribute band. Various VIP and meet-and-greet packages are available. Sideouts Bar & Eatery, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake. (847) 526-7174 or sideouts.com. 5 p.m. (3:30 p.m. doors) Sunday, Aug. 27, $15-$360.

Concert highlights

• The Blooze Brothers: 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Musical tribute to the Blues Brothers at an outdoor concert. Program includes music from the 1940s to the present, with R&B, Motown, classic rock and more. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or a lawn chair for seating. Free with paid $10 parking. cantigny.org.

• O Sole Trio with "Bravissimo Broadway": 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. Group performs Broadway selections from the last 70 years. $25-$30. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com.

• The Almas, The Underclass, Lever, Monarchy Over Monday: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $10. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

• Gaelic Storm: 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $23-$25; VIP for $140. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

Jason Wade, left, and Rick Woolstenhulme of Lifehouse play Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Ravinia Festival. - Associated Press

• Lifehouse, Switchfoot: 6:30 p.m. (gates at 4 p.m.) Tuesday, Aug. 29, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $38-$80. (847) 266-5000 or ravinia.org. • Commonweather, Skylines, Yeti: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $8-$10. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

• Depeche Mode: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 S. Ridgeland, Tinley Park. Rock. Tickets start at $29.50. (708) 614-1616 or livenation.com.

• Hi Infidelity at Rosemont's Rockin' in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, MB Financial Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Rock. Fireworks follow the concert. Free. (847) 349-5008 or rosemont.com.

• Tim McGraw and Faith Hill with Soul 2 Soul World Tour: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. Tickets start at $25. ticketmaster.com.

• The Living End, The Dollyrots, Top Shelf Lickers: 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $20. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

