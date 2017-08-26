Breaking News Bar
 
Literature
posted: 8/26/2017

Author events: Bernie Sanders talks 'Political Revolution' at Aurora's Paramount

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders discusses his book "Bernie Sanders Guide to Political Revolution" Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora.

Laura Milbrath Stewart
 
 

• Local author Burt Levy signs copies of novels from his "The Last Open Road" series from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, by the racing car display at the Geneva Concours d'Elegance car show along South Third Street in Geneva. Copies of Levy's books will be available for purchase. Car show admission is free. Call Carol Levy or Karen Miller at (708) 383-7203 or see lastopenroad.com.

• Camille Bordas discusses and signs copies of her novel "How to Behave in a Crowd" at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the Lake Forest Book Store, 662 N. Western Ave., Lake Forest. Refreshments will be served. Register by calling the Lake Forest Book Store at (847) 234-4420.

• Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, a former Democratic presidential candidate, discusses his book "Bernie Sanders Guide to Political Revolution" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. The event, sponsored by Anderson's Bookshop, is a presentation event only. There will be no live signing or photo line. Guests will be given their books at the event. A limited number of ticket holders will get copies of books that have been autographed in advance by Sanders. Distribution of these autographed books will be done randomly. Ticket options range from $14.50 to $34. Buy tickets at bernieandersons.brownpapertickets.com. andersonsbookshop.com/.

• "The One Day House" author Julia Durango signs copies of her book at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Anderson's Bookshop, 5112 Main St., Downers Grove. To reserve a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Downers Grove. (630) 963-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Smokie Norful, a Grammy Award-winning gospel singer, presents his new book, "Take the Lid Off: Trust God, Release the Pressure, and Find the Life He Wants for You," at a book launch party at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Victory Cathedral Worship Center, 369 N. Weber Road, Bolingbrook. The event will include a Q&A and a book signing. Free and open to the public. smokienorful.com.

