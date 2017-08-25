Feder: Will Chicago Bears stick with WBBM radio when deal expires?

hello

After 18 years on WBBM AM 780/WCFS FM 105.9, the Chicago Bears could be on the move. The team's radio broadcast rights are up for grabs after the upcoming season, and insiders say WBBM Newsradio's bid to secure a renewal may fall short this time. See more at robertfeder.com.