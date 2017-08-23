Breaking News Bar
 
Theater
posted: 8/23/2017 9:19 AM

New block of 'Hamilton' tickets go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 29

  • The release of a new block of tickets Tuesday, Aug. 29, means "Hamilton" will remain at Chicago's PrivateBank Theatre through April 2018.

    Courtesy of Joan Marcus

 
Barbara Vitello
 
 

Haven't seen "Hamilton" yet?

You've got time. At least 16 weeks, now that producers are planning to release a new block of tickets that will keep Lin-Manuel Miranda's blockbuster musical in Chicago through April 29, 2018.

The tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the PrivateBank Theatre box office at 18 W. Monroe St., Chicago, and at broadwayinchicago.com and (800) 775-2000.

Tickets range from $65 to $190, with premium seats available for all performances.

There's a maximum limit of 12 tickets per household for performances running from Jan. 9 through Apr. 29, 2018. The online lottery for 44 $10 seats for all performances, some of them in the first row, remains in effect.

"Hamilton," which won the Pulitzer Prize and 11 Tony Awards, incorporates hip-hop, R&B and rap to tell the story of immigrant Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, the nation's first treasury secretary.

