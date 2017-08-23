Breaking News Bar
 
Feder: CSN Chicago to rebrand as 'NBC Sports Chicago'

For the fifth time since it signed on 35 years ago, Chicago's regional sports network is getting a new name. On Oct. 2, Comcast SportsNet Chicago will be rebranded as "NBC Sports Chicago." New look, new logo, same network. For full report, see robertfeder.com.

