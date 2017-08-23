Drury Lane, Paramount and Writers theaters lead 2017 equity Jeff noms

Fueled in part by stellar revivals of "Smokey Joe's Cafe" and "Chicago the Musical," Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace received 19 equity Joseph Jefferson Award nominations, more than any other theater including Aurora's Paramount and Glencoe's Writers Theatre, both of which came in second with 15 nominations each.
Established in 1968, the Jeff Awards recognize excellence in Chicago-area equity theater produced between Aug. 1, 2016, and July 31, 2017.
"Smokey Joe's Cafe," expertly conceived by director/choreographer Marcia Milgrom Dodge, received seven nominations, including nods for best revue, direction, music direction and acting. Director William Osetek's dazzling "Chicago" earned nominations for best large musical, direction, acting, choreography and costume and lighting design.
Paramount received six nominations each for the gorgeous, ingeniously staged "Disney's The Little Mermaid" and the grimly majestic "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street." "Sweeney Todd" leads Paul-Jordan Jansen and Bria Sudia (who also received a best actress nod for Goodman Theatre's "Wonderful Town") were nominated, as were director Jim Corti, music director Tom Vendafreddo, and lighting designers Nick Belley and Jesse Klug. The production was also nominated as best large musical.
Best large musical nominee "The Little Mermaid" earned nods for set, costumes, lighting, puppets and for supporting actor Jonathan Butler-Duplessis, who's nominated in the same category for Writers' "Parade."
"Parade" earned nominations for best large musical, director Gary Griffin, music director Michael Mahler and lead actor Patrick Andrews. On the drama side, Writers' "East Texas Hot Links" received nominations for ensemble, large play, direction and set design.
Most of Marriott Theatre's 10 nominations came in acting categories. The Jeff Committee recognized Kathy Voytko and Nathaniel Stampley for their glorious lead performances in "The Bridges of Madison County." Alex Goodrich was tapped for lead actor in a musical for "She Loves Me" and for supporting actor in "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying." Angela Ingersoll, supporting actress nominee for "How to Succeed ...," picked up a lead actress nod for her acclaimed performance as Judy Garland in Porchlight Music Theatre's "End of the Rainbow."
Marriott also earned nominations for costume designer Theresa Ham ("Mamma Mia!"); choreographers Ericka Mac and Tammy Mader ("Singin' in the Rain"); and actors James Earl Jones II ("She Loves Me") and Meghan Murphy ("Mamma Mia!").
Competing in the lead actress -- play category is Cassandra Bissell, luminous in First Folio Theatre's "Silent Sky." The production also earned the Oak Brook theater Jeff nominations for mid-size play and for Christopher Kriz's original music. Angela Weber Miller's multilevel ship for "Captain Blood" marked First Folio's fourth nomination.
Northlight Theatre in Skokie earned new work nominations for Selina Fillinger's examination of faith and identity in "Faceless" and Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon's "Pride and Prejudice" sequel "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley." Competing in the lead actor category are Northlight veterans Mike Nussbaum ("Relativity") and Erik Hellman ("Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley")
The Jeff Awards ceremony is Nov. 6 at Drury Lane, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Tickets are available at jeffawards.org.
2017 equity Joseph Jefferson Award nominees
Production Play -- Large
"Blues for an Alabama Sky" -- Court Theatre
"East Texas Hot Links" -- Writers Theatre
"Hand to God" -- Victory Gardens Theater
"Man in the Ring" -- Court Theatre
"Uncle Vanya" -- Goodman Theatre
Production Play -- Mid-Size
"Born Yesterday" -- Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
"The Columnist" -- American Blues Theater
"End of the Rainbow" -- Porchlight Music Theatre
"It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago!" -- American Blues Theater
"Silent Sky" -- First Folio Theatre
Production Musical -- Large
"Chicago the Musical" -- Drury Lane Productions
"Crazy for You" -- Drury Lane Productions
"Disney's The Little Mermaid" -- Paramount Theatre
"Parade" -- Writers Theatre
"Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" -- Paramount Theatre
Production Musical -- Mid-Size
"Disney's Mary Poppins" -- Mercury Theater Chicago
"In the Heights" -- Porchlight Music Theatre
"The Scottsboro Boys" -- Porchlight Music Theatre
Production -- Revue
"Marry Me a Little" -- Porchlight Music Theatre
"Smokey Joe's Café" -- Drury Lane Productions
"Spamilton" -- The Royal George Theatre
Ensemble
"Blizzard '67" -- 16th Street Theater
"East Texas Hot Links" -- Writers Theatre
"It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago!" -- American Blues Theater
"The Scottsboro Boys" -- Porchlight Music Theatre
"Smokey Joe's Café" -- Drury Lane Productions
"Spamilton" -- The Royal George Theatre
New Play
Michael Cristofer -- "Man in the Ring," Court Theatre
Selina Fillinger -- "Faceless," Northlight Theatre
Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon -- "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley," Northlight Theatre
Ike Holter -- "The Wolf at the End of the Block," Teatro Vista
Antoinette Nwandu -- "Pass Over," Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Madhuri Shekar -- "Queen," Victory Gardens Theater
Charles Smith -- "Objects in the Mirror," Goodman Theatre
Director -- Play
David Darlow -- "Born Yesterday," Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
Gary Griffin -- "Hand to God," Victory Gardens Theater
Charles Newell -- "Man in the Ring," Court Theatre
Ron OJ Parson -- "Blues for an Alabama Sky," Court Theatre
Ron OJ Parson -- "East Texas Hot Links," Writers Theatre
Chuck Smith -- "Objects in the Mirror," Goodman Theatre
Director -- Musical or Revue
Jim Corti -- "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," Paramount Theatre
Matthew Crowle -- "Crazy for You," Drury Lane Productions
Marcia Milgrom Dodge -- "Smokey Joe's Café," Drury Lane Productions
Gary Griffin -- "Parade," Writers Theatre
William Osetek -- "Chicago the Musical," Drury Lane Productions
Principal Actor -- Play
Allen Gilmore -- Emile Griffith, "Man in the Ring," Court Theatre
Allen Gilmore -- John Workolo, "Objects in the Mirror," Goodman Theatre
Erik Hellman -- Arthur de Bourgh, "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley," Northlight Theatre
Daniel Kyri -- Shedrick Kennedy Yarkpai, "Objects in the Mirror," Goodman Theatre
Mike Nussbaum -- Albert Einstein, "Relativity," Northlight Theatre
Alex Weisman -- Jason/Tyrone, "Hand to God," Victory Gardens Theater
Principal Actor -- Musical
Clyde Alves -- Bobby Child, "Crazy for You," Drury Lane Productions
Patrick Andrews -- Leo Frank, "Parade," Writers Theatre
Alex Goodrich -- Georg Nowack, "She Loves Me," Marriott Theatre
Paul-Jordan Jansen -- Sweeney Todd, "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," Paramount Theatre
Nathaniel Stampley -- Robert, "The Bridges of Madison County," Marriott Theatre
Principal Actress -- Play
Cassandra Bissell -- Henrietta Leavitt, "Silent Sky," First Folio Theatre
Chaon Cross -- Hilary, "The Hard Problem," Court Theatre
Angela Ingersoll -- Judy Garland, "End of the Rainbow," Porchlight Music Theatre
Elizabeth Ledo -- Erica, "Bright Half Life," About Face Theatre
Eliza Stoughton -- Billie Dawn, "Born Yesterday," Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
Lisa Tejero -- Vivian Bearing, "Wit," The Hypocrites
Principal Actress -- Musical
Kelly Felthous -- Roxie Hart, "Chicago the Musical," Drury Lane Productions
Bri Sudia -- Mrs. Lovett, "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," Paramount Theatre
Bri Sudia -- Ruth Sherwood, "Wonderful Town," Goodman Theatre
Kathy Voytko -- Francesca, "The Bridges of Madison County," Marriott Theatre
Aerial "Mon'Aerie" Williams -- Younger Josephine, "Black Pearl: A Tribute to Josephine Baker," Black Ensemble
Solo Performance
Will Allan -- Chester, "Circumference of a Squirrel," The Greenhouse Theater Center in association with Forum Productions
Linda Reiter -- Rose Kennedy, "Rose," The Greenhouse Theater Center in association with Forum Productions
Simon Slater -- Derek Eveleigh, "Bloodshot," The Greenhouse Theater Center and Ingenious Purpose Ltd. in association with Forum Productions
Gene Weygandt -- Matty, "Uncle Phillip's Coat," The Greenhouse Theater Center in association with Forum Productions
Supporting Actor -- Play
Marton Csokas -- Astrov, "Uncle Vanya," Goodman Theatre
Keith Kupferer -- Howard, "The Mystery of Love & Sex," Writers Theatre
Adam Poss -- Arvind Patel, "Queen," Victory Gardens Theater
Tommy Rivera-Vega -- Eli, "Parachute Men," Teatro Vista
Supporting Actor -- Musical
Larry Adams -- Bela Zangler, "Crazy for You," Drury Lane Productions
Jonathan Butler Duplessis -- Sebastian, "Disney's The Little Mermaid," Paramount Theatre
Jonathan Butler Duplessis -- Jim Conley, "Parade," Writers Theatre
Alex Goodrich -- Bud Frump, "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying," Marriott Theatre
James Earl Jones II -- Ladislav Sipos, "She Loves Me," Marriott Theatre
Supporting Actress -- Play
Kristen Bush -- Yelena, "Uncle Vanya," Goodman Theatre
Kymberly Mellen -- Susan Mary Alsop, "The Columnist," American Blues Theater
Lia Mortensen -- Lucinda, "The Mystery of Love & Sex," Writers Theatre
Caroline Neff -- Sonya, "Uncle Vanya," Goodman Theatre
Supporting Actress -- Musical
Felicia Boswell -- Mary Magdalene, "Jesus Christ Superstar," Paramount Theatre
E. Faye Butler -- Matron Mama Morton, "Chicago the Musical," Drury Lane Productions
Angela Ingersoll -- Hedy La Rue, "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying," Marriott Theatre
Iris Lieberman -- Fraulein Schneider, "Cabaret," Theatre at the Center
Meghan Murphy -- Tanya, "Mamma Mia!!," Marriott Theatre
Actor In Revue
Austin Cook -- The Man, "Marry Me a Little," Porchlight Music Theatre
Justin Keyes -- Little Walter, "Smokey Joe's Café," Drury Lane Productions
Yando Lopez -- Ensemble, "Spamilton," The Royal George Theatre
Evan Tyrone Martin -- Ensemble, "I Left My Heart: A Salute to the Music of Tony Bennett," Mercury Theater Chicago
Actress In Revue
Michelle Lauto -- Ensemble, "Spamilton," The Royal George Theatre
Donica Lynn -- Willie Mae, "Smokey Joe's Café," Drury Lane Productions
Meghan Murphy -- Ruth, "Smokey Joe's Café," Drury Lane Productions
Bethany Thomas -- The Woman, "Marry Me a Little," Porchlight Music Theatre
Scenic Design -- Large
William Boles -- "Native Gardens," Victory Gardens Theater
Linda Buchanan -- "Blues for an Alabama Sky," Court Theatre
Jeffrey D. Kmiec -- "Disney's The Little Mermaid," Paramount Theatre
Jack Magaw -- "East Texas Hot Links," Writers Theatre
Courtney O'Neill -- "Harvey," Court Theatre
Todd Rosenthal -- "Uncle Vanya," Goodman Theatre
Scenic Design -- Mid-Size
Angela Weber Miller -- "Captain Blood," First Folio Theatre
Greg Pinsoneault -- "In the Heights," Porchlight Music Theatre
Christopher Rhoton -- "End of the Rainbow," Porchlight Music Theatre
Grant Sabin -- "Born Yesterday," Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
Joe Schermoly -- "Naperville," Theater Wit
Costume Design -- Large
Theresa Ham -- "Disney's The Little Mermaid," Paramount Theatre
Theresa Ham -- "Mamma Mia!," Marriott Theatre
Rachel Healy -- "Blues for an Alabama Sky," Court Theatre
Susan E. Mickey -- "Shakespeare in Love," Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Sully Ratke -- "Chicago The Musical," Drury Lane Productions
Costume Design -- Mid-Size
Kristy Leigh Hall -- "Pygmalion," Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
Izumi Inaba -- "A Comedical Tragedy for Mister Punch," The House Theatre of Chicago
Kate Setzer Kamphausen -- "In the Heights," Porchlight Music Theatre
Bill Morey -- "End of the Rainbow," Porchlight Music Theatre
Mieka van der Ploeg -- "The Great and Terrible Wizard of Oz," The House Theatre of Chicago
Sound Design -- Large
Mikhail Fiksel -- "The Hunter and the Bear," Writers Theatre
Rob Milburn and Michael Bodeen -- "Julius Caesar," Writers Theatre
Andre Pluess -- "Man in the Ring," Court Theatre
Richard Woodbury -- "Uncle Vanya," Goodman Theatre
Sound Design -- Mid-Size
Joe Court -- "10 Out of 12," Theater Wit
Heath Hays -- "The Room," A Red Orchid Theatre
Grover Holloway -- "The Great and Terrible Wizard of Oz," The House Theatre of Chicago
Jeffrey Levin -- "The River Bride," Halcyon Theatre
Lighting Design -- Large
Nick Belley and Jesse Klug -- "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," Paramount Theatre
Bart Cortright -- "The Hunter and the Bear," Writers Theatre
Lee Fiskness -- "Chicago the Musical," Drury Lane Productions
Greg Hofmann -- "Jesus Christ Superstar," Paramount Theatre
Jesse Klug -- "Disney's The Little Mermaid," Paramount Theatre
Lighting Design -- Mid-Size
Erik Barry -- "Circumference of a Squirrel," The Greenhouse Theater Center in association with Forum Productions
Christine Binder -- "Bright Half Life," About Face Theatre
Cat Davis -- "The River Bride," Halcyon Theatre
John Kelly -- "I Am My Own Wife," About Face Theatre
Michael Stanfill -- "Wit," The Hypocrites
Choreography
Matthew Crowle -- "Crazy for You," Drury Lane Productions
Jane Lanier -- "Chicago the Musical," Drury Lane Productions
Ericka Mac -- "Mamma Mia!!," Marriott Theatre
Tammy Mader -- "Singin' in the Rain," Marriott Theatre
Alex Sanchez -- "Wonderful Town," Goodman Theatre
Original Music
Neil Bartram -- "Shakespeare in Love," Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Orbert Davis -- "Paradise Blue," TimeLine Theatre Company
Christopher Kriz -- "Silent Sky," First Folio Theatre
Ronnie Malley -- "Great Expectations," Silk Road Rising and Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
Music Direction
Austin Cook -- "Marry Me a Little," Porchlight Music Theatre
Roberta Duchak -- "Smokey Joe's Café," Drury Lane Productions
Michael Mahler -- "Parade," Writers Theatre
Doug Peck -- "Wonderful Town," Goodman Theatre
Tom Vendafreddo -- "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," Paramount Theatre
Puppet Design
Jesse Mooney-Bullock -- "A Comedical Tragedy for Mister Punch," The House Theatre of Chicago
Jesse Mooney-Bullock -- "Disney's The Little Mermaid," Paramount Theatre
Blair Thomas -- "Mr. and Mrs. Pennyworth," Lookingglass Theatre Company
Projection Design
Christopher Ash -- "Mamma Mia!!," Paramount Theatre
Paul Deziel -- "Beauty's Daughter," American Blues Theater
Stephan Mazurek -- "The Fundamentals," Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Mike Tutaj -- "Julius Caesar," Writers Theatre
Mike Tutaj -- "Objects in the Mirror," Goodman Theatre