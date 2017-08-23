Drury Lane, Paramount and Writers theaters lead 2017 equity Jeff noms

Drury Lane Theatre's "Smokey Joe's Cafe" received 2017 equity Joseph Jefferson Awards in the categories of ensemble, revue, direction and music direction, along with three acting nominations. Courtesy of Brett Beiner

Drury Lane Theatre's revival of "Chicago, the Musical" received 2017 equity Joseph Jefferson Award nominations for large musical, direction, principal actress, supporting actress, costume design, lighting design and choreography. Courtesy of Brett Beiner Photography/Drury Lane Theatre

Kathy Voytko and Nathaniel Stampley received Joseph Jefferson Award nominations for their performances in Marriott Theatre's regional premiere of "The Bridges of Madison County." Courtesy of Amy Boyle Photography/Marriott Theatre

Fueled in part by stellar revivals of "Smokey Joe's Cafe" and "Chicago the Musical," Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace received 19 equity Joseph Jefferson Award nominations, more than any other theater including Aurora's Paramount and Glencoe's Writers Theatre, both of which came in second with 15 nominations each.

Established in 1968, the Jeff Awards recognize excellence in Chicago-area equity theater produced between Aug. 1, 2016, and July 31, 2017.

"Smokey Joe's Cafe," expertly conceived by director/choreographer Marcia Milgrom Dodge, received seven nominations, including nods for best revue, direction, music direction and acting. Director William Osetek's dazzling "Chicago" earned nominations for best large musical, direction, acting, choreography and costume and lighting design.

Paramount received six nominations each for the gorgeous, ingeniously staged "Disney's The Little Mermaid" and the grimly majestic "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street." "Sweeney Todd" leads Paul-Jordan Jansen and Bria Sudia (who also received a best actress nod for Goodman Theatre's "Wonderful Town") were nominated, as were director Jim Corti, music director Tom Vendafreddo, and lighting designers Nick Belley and Jesse Klug. The production was also nominated as best large musical.

Paul-Jordan Jansen and Bria Sudia were nominated for principal actor and actress in a musical for Paramount Theatre's revival of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street." - Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Best large musical nominee "The Little Mermaid" earned nods for set, costumes, lighting, puppets and for supporting actor Jonathan Butler-Duplessis, who's nominated in the same category for Writers' "Parade."

"Parade" earned nominations for best large musical, director Gary Griffin, music director Michael Mahler and lead actor Patrick Andrews. On the drama side, Writers' "East Texas Hot Links" received nominations for ensemble, large play, direction and set design.

Cassandra Bissell received a 2017 equity Joseph Jefferson Award nomination for her performance as astronomer Henrietta Leavitt in First Folio Theatre's production of "Silent Sky." - Courtesy of David Rice

Most of Marriott Theatre's 10 nominations came in acting categories. The Jeff Committee recognized Kathy Voytko and Nathaniel Stampley for their glorious lead performances in "The Bridges of Madison County." Alex Goodrich was tapped for lead actor in a musical for "She Loves Me" and for supporting actor in "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying." Angela Ingersoll, supporting actress nominee for "How to Succeed ...," picked up a lead actress nod for her acclaimed performance as Judy Garland in Porchlight Music Theatre's "End of the Rainbow."

Marriott also earned nominations for costume designer Theresa Ham ("Mamma Mia!"); choreographers Ericka Mac and Tammy Mader ("Singin' in the Rain"); and actors James Earl Jones II ("She Loves Me") and Meghan Murphy ("Mamma Mia!").

Competing in the lead actress -- play category is Cassandra Bissell, luminous in First Folio Theatre's "Silent Sky." The production also earned the Oak Brook theater Jeff nominations for mid-size play and for Christopher Kriz's original music. Angela Weber Miller's multilevel ship for "Captain Blood" marked First Folio's fourth nomination.

Paramount Theatre's "Disney's The Little Mermaid" earned Joseph Jefferson Award nominations for large musical, supporting actor Jonathan Butler-Duplessis (right), and set design, costume design, lighting design and puppet design. - Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Northlight Theatre in Skokie earned new work nominations for Selina Fillinger's examination of faith and identity in "Faceless" and Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon's "Pride and Prejudice" sequel "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley." Competing in the lead actor category are Northlight veterans Mike Nussbaum ("Relativity") and Erik Hellman ("Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley")

The Jeff Awards ceremony is Nov. 6 at Drury Lane, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Tickets are available at jeffawards.org.

2017 equity Joseph Jefferson Award nominees

Production Play -- Large

"Blues for an Alabama Sky" -- Court Theatre

"East Texas Hot Links" -- Writers Theatre

"Hand to God" -- Victory Gardens Theater

"Man in the Ring" -- Court Theatre

"Uncle Vanya" -- Goodman Theatre

Production Play -- Mid-Size

"Born Yesterday" -- Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

"The Columnist" -- American Blues Theater

"End of the Rainbow" -- Porchlight Music Theatre

"It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago!" -- American Blues Theater

"Silent Sky" -- First Folio Theatre

Production Musical -- Large

"Chicago the Musical" -- Drury Lane Productions

"Crazy for You" -- Drury Lane Productions

"Disney's The Little Mermaid" -- Paramount Theatre

"Parade" -- Writers Theatre

"Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" -- Paramount Theatre

Production Musical -- Mid-Size

"Disney's Mary Poppins" -- Mercury Theater Chicago

"In the Heights" -- Porchlight Music Theatre

"The Scottsboro Boys" -- Porchlight Music Theatre

Production -- Revue

"Marry Me a Little" -- Porchlight Music Theatre

"Smokey Joe's Café" -- Drury Lane Productions

"Spamilton" -- The Royal George Theatre

Ensemble

"Blizzard '67" -- 16th Street Theater

"East Texas Hot Links" -- Writers Theatre

"It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago!" -- American Blues Theater

"The Scottsboro Boys" -- Porchlight Music Theatre

"Smokey Joe's Café" -- Drury Lane Productions

"Spamilton" -- The Royal George Theatre

New Play

Michael Cristofer -- "Man in the Ring," Court Theatre

Selina Fillinger -- "Faceless," Northlight Theatre

Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon -- "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley," Northlight Theatre

Ike Holter -- "The Wolf at the End of the Block," Teatro Vista

Antoinette Nwandu -- "Pass Over," Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Madhuri Shekar -- "Queen," Victory Gardens Theater

Charles Smith -- "Objects in the Mirror," Goodman Theatre

Director -- Play

David Darlow -- "Born Yesterday," Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Gary Griffin -- "Hand to God," Victory Gardens Theater

Charles Newell -- "Man in the Ring," Court Theatre

Ron OJ Parson -- "Blues for an Alabama Sky," Court Theatre

Ron OJ Parson -- "East Texas Hot Links," Writers Theatre

Chuck Smith -- "Objects in the Mirror," Goodman Theatre

Director -- Musical or Revue

Jim Corti -- "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," Paramount Theatre

Matthew Crowle -- "Crazy for You," Drury Lane Productions

Marcia Milgrom Dodge -- "Smokey Joe's Café," Drury Lane Productions

Gary Griffin -- "Parade," Writers Theatre

William Osetek -- "Chicago the Musical," Drury Lane Productions

Principal Actor -- Play

Allen Gilmore -- Emile Griffith, "Man in the Ring," Court Theatre

Allen Gilmore -- John Workolo, "Objects in the Mirror," Goodman Theatre

Erik Hellman -- Arthur de Bourgh, "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley," Northlight Theatre

Daniel Kyri -- Shedrick Kennedy Yarkpai, "Objects in the Mirror," Goodman Theatre

Mike Nussbaum -- Albert Einstein, "Relativity," Northlight Theatre

Alex Weisman -- Jason/Tyrone, "Hand to God," Victory Gardens Theater

Principal Actor -- Musical

Clyde Alves -- Bobby Child, "Crazy for You," Drury Lane Productions

Patrick Andrews -- Leo Frank, "Parade," Writers Theatre

Alex Goodrich -- Georg Nowack, "She Loves Me," Marriott Theatre

Paul-Jordan Jansen -- Sweeney Todd, "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," Paramount Theatre

Nathaniel Stampley -- Robert, "The Bridges of Madison County," Marriott Theatre

Principal Actress -- Play

Cassandra Bissell -- Henrietta Leavitt, "Silent Sky," First Folio Theatre

Chaon Cross -- Hilary, "The Hard Problem," Court Theatre

Angela Ingersoll -- Judy Garland, "End of the Rainbow," Porchlight Music Theatre

Elizabeth Ledo -- Erica, "Bright Half Life," About Face Theatre

Eliza Stoughton -- Billie Dawn, "Born Yesterday," Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Lisa Tejero -- Vivian Bearing, "Wit," The Hypocrites

Principal Actress -- Musical

Kelly Felthous -- Roxie Hart, "Chicago the Musical," Drury Lane Productions

Bri Sudia -- Mrs. Lovett, "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," Paramount Theatre

Bri Sudia -- Ruth Sherwood, "Wonderful Town," Goodman Theatre

Kathy Voytko -- Francesca, "The Bridges of Madison County," Marriott Theatre

Aerial "Mon'Aerie" Williams -- Younger Josephine, "Black Pearl: A Tribute to Josephine Baker," Black Ensemble

Solo Performance

Will Allan -- Chester, "Circumference of a Squirrel," The Greenhouse Theater Center in association with Forum Productions

Linda Reiter -- Rose Kennedy, "Rose," The Greenhouse Theater Center in association with Forum Productions

Simon Slater -- Derek Eveleigh, "Bloodshot," The Greenhouse Theater Center and Ingenious Purpose Ltd. in association with Forum Productions

Gene Weygandt -- Matty, "Uncle Phillip's Coat," The Greenhouse Theater Center in association with Forum Productions

Supporting Actor -- Play

Marton Csokas -- Astrov, "Uncle Vanya," Goodman Theatre

Keith Kupferer -- Howard, "The Mystery of Love & Sex," Writers Theatre

Adam Poss -- Arvind Patel, "Queen," Victory Gardens Theater

Tommy Rivera-Vega -- Eli, "Parachute Men," Teatro Vista

Supporting Actor -- Musical

Larry Adams -- Bela Zangler, "Crazy for You," Drury Lane Productions

Jonathan Butler Duplessis -- Sebastian, "Disney's The Little Mermaid," Paramount Theatre

Jonathan Butler Duplessis -- Jim Conley, "Parade," Writers Theatre

Alex Goodrich -- Bud Frump, "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying," Marriott Theatre

James Earl Jones II -- Ladislav Sipos, "She Loves Me," Marriott Theatre

Supporting Actress -- Play

Kristen Bush -- Yelena, "Uncle Vanya," Goodman Theatre

Kymberly Mellen -- Susan Mary Alsop, "The Columnist," American Blues Theater

Lia Mortensen -- Lucinda, "The Mystery of Love & Sex," Writers Theatre

Caroline Neff -- Sonya, "Uncle Vanya," Goodman Theatre

Supporting Actress -- Musical

Felicia Boswell -- Mary Magdalene, "Jesus Christ Superstar," Paramount Theatre

E. Faye Butler -- Matron Mama Morton, "Chicago the Musical," Drury Lane Productions

Angela Ingersoll -- Hedy La Rue, "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying," Marriott Theatre

Iris Lieberman -- Fraulein Schneider, "Cabaret," Theatre at the Center

Meghan Murphy -- Tanya, "Mamma Mia!!," Marriott Theatre

Actor In Revue

Austin Cook -- The Man, "Marry Me a Little," Porchlight Music Theatre

Justin Keyes -- Little Walter, "Smokey Joe's Café," Drury Lane Productions

Yando Lopez -- Ensemble, "Spamilton," The Royal George Theatre

Evan Tyrone Martin -- Ensemble, "I Left My Heart: A Salute to the Music of Tony Bennett," Mercury Theater Chicago

Actress In Revue

Michelle Lauto -- Ensemble, "Spamilton," The Royal George Theatre

Donica Lynn -- Willie Mae, "Smokey Joe's Café," Drury Lane Productions

Meghan Murphy -- Ruth, "Smokey Joe's Café," Drury Lane Productions

Bethany Thomas -- The Woman, "Marry Me a Little," Porchlight Music Theatre

Scenic Design -- Large

William Boles -- "Native Gardens," Victory Gardens Theater

Linda Buchanan -- "Blues for an Alabama Sky," Court Theatre

Jeffrey D. Kmiec -- "Disney's The Little Mermaid," Paramount Theatre

Jack Magaw -- "East Texas Hot Links," Writers Theatre

Courtney O'Neill -- "Harvey," Court Theatre

Todd Rosenthal -- "Uncle Vanya," Goodman Theatre

Scenic Design -- Mid-Size

Angela Weber Miller -- "Captain Blood," First Folio Theatre

Greg Pinsoneault -- "In the Heights," Porchlight Music Theatre

Christopher Rhoton -- "End of the Rainbow," Porchlight Music Theatre

Grant Sabin -- "Born Yesterday," Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Joe Schermoly -- "Naperville," Theater Wit

Costume Design -- Large

Theresa Ham -- "Disney's The Little Mermaid," Paramount Theatre

Theresa Ham -- "Mamma Mia!," Marriott Theatre

Rachel Healy -- "Blues for an Alabama Sky," Court Theatre

Susan E. Mickey -- "Shakespeare in Love," Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Sully Ratke -- "Chicago The Musical," Drury Lane Productions

Costume Design -- Mid-Size

Kristy Leigh Hall -- "Pygmalion," Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Izumi Inaba -- "A Comedical Tragedy for Mister Punch," The House Theatre of Chicago

Kate Setzer Kamphausen -- "In the Heights," Porchlight Music Theatre

Bill Morey -- "End of the Rainbow," Porchlight Music Theatre

Mieka van der Ploeg -- "The Great and Terrible Wizard of Oz," The House Theatre of Chicago

Sound Design -- Large

Mikhail Fiksel -- "The Hunter and the Bear," Writers Theatre

Rob Milburn and Michael Bodeen -- "Julius Caesar," Writers Theatre

Andre Pluess -- "Man in the Ring," Court Theatre

Richard Woodbury -- "Uncle Vanya," Goodman Theatre

Sound Design -- Mid-Size

Joe Court -- "10 Out of 12," Theater Wit

Heath Hays -- "The Room," A Red Orchid Theatre

Grover Holloway -- "The Great and Terrible Wizard of Oz," The House Theatre of Chicago

Jeffrey Levin -- "The River Bride," Halcyon Theatre

Lighting Design -- Large

Nick Belley and Jesse Klug -- "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," Paramount Theatre

Bart Cortright -- "The Hunter and the Bear," Writers Theatre

Lee Fiskness -- "Chicago the Musical," Drury Lane Productions

Greg Hofmann -- "Jesus Christ Superstar," Paramount Theatre

Jesse Klug -- "Disney's The Little Mermaid," Paramount Theatre

Lighting Design -- Mid-Size

Erik Barry -- "Circumference of a Squirrel," The Greenhouse Theater Center in association with Forum Productions

Christine Binder -- "Bright Half Life," About Face Theatre

Cat Davis -- "The River Bride," Halcyon Theatre

John Kelly -- "I Am My Own Wife," About Face Theatre

Michael Stanfill -- "Wit," The Hypocrites

Choreography

Matthew Crowle -- "Crazy for You," Drury Lane Productions

Jane Lanier -- "Chicago the Musical," Drury Lane Productions

Ericka Mac -- "Mamma Mia!!," Marriott Theatre

Tammy Mader -- "Singin' in the Rain," Marriott Theatre

Alex Sanchez -- "Wonderful Town," Goodman Theatre

Original Music

Neil Bartram -- "Shakespeare in Love," Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Orbert Davis -- "Paradise Blue," TimeLine Theatre Company

Christopher Kriz -- "Silent Sky," First Folio Theatre

Ronnie Malley -- "Great Expectations," Silk Road Rising and Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Music Direction

Austin Cook -- "Marry Me a Little," Porchlight Music Theatre

Roberta Duchak -- "Smokey Joe's Café," Drury Lane Productions

Michael Mahler -- "Parade," Writers Theatre

Doug Peck -- "Wonderful Town," Goodman Theatre

Tom Vendafreddo -- "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," Paramount Theatre

Puppet Design

Jesse Mooney-Bullock -- "A Comedical Tragedy for Mister Punch," The House Theatre of Chicago

Jesse Mooney-Bullock -- "Disney's The Little Mermaid," Paramount Theatre

Blair Thomas -- "Mr. and Mrs. Pennyworth," Lookingglass Theatre Company

Projection Design

Christopher Ash -- "Mamma Mia!!," Paramount Theatre

Paul Deziel -- "Beauty's Daughter," American Blues Theater

Stephan Mazurek -- "The Fundamentals," Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Mike Tutaj -- "Julius Caesar," Writers Theatre

Mike Tutaj -- "Objects in the Mirror," Goodman Theatre