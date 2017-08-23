Abby's in St. Charles an up-and-coming brunch star

In the mood for a cozy breakfast and lunch spot? Abby's Breakfast and Lunch in St. Charles might be the answer.

Founded in 2015 by Rob Mondi, Abby's is turning heads with a familiar but well-executed menu that covers the breakfast basics and then some. Keep an eye on this up-and-comer as it was recently named one of the 10 best breakfast spots in Illinois by Best Things Illinois, powered by AmericanTowns Media.

In the fall of 2016, Abby's acquired adjoining space, which allowed for expansion of its kitchen and doubled table and booth seating capacity to 104. Colorful artwork by local schoolchildren brightens the cheery yellow dining room walls with hundreds of unique fox images.

Abby's menu is decidedly weighted toward breakfast. It features waffles, pancakes and French toast; a half-dozen riffs on omelets, among them Denver, Mexican and Greek; and several iterations of skillet dishes, from the Hobo (ham, bacon, sausage, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, cheddar and Swiss) to Abby's Southern skillet (sausage, onions, bell peppers and chihuahua cheese topped with andouille sausage gravy).

Eggs Benedict fans will find several worthy options to consider, including the traditional Benedict (English muffin, Canadian bacon and hollandaise sauce) and the Reuben Benedict (English muffin with corned beef, sauerkraut and two poached eggs served with hollandaise).

- Rick West | Staff Photographer Traditional eggs Benedict at Abby's includes Canadian bacon and two poached eggs with hollandaise sauce.

Lunch items further expand the dining horizon. Check out the inventive sandwiches and salads, including the dill chicken salad served in two fresh avocado halves.

Even better, most items are priced below $10.

After careful deliberation during a recent visit, I opted for a signature special: chicken chorizo enchiladas. It was a good choice.

- Rick West | Staff Photographer Abby's Southern Skillet consists of sausage, onion, bell pepper, chihuahua cheese and salsa verde.

Besides the chicken chorizo and diced onion, the kitchen adds in a made-in-house salsa verde. Everything is contained in three corn tortillas topped with queso fresco cheese and two sunny-side up eggs. Crispy hash browns provided the perfect accompaniment. Packed with flavor, this dish is one I would happily order again.

A dining partner put to the test a different two-egg signature special: corned beef hash and sweet potatoes. It took only a single bite to recognize that this passed with flying colors, too.

- Rick West | Staff Photographer Pan-fried blueberry muffins are a new offering at Abby's Breakfast and Lunch in St. Charles.

Abby's has a full-service bar, and it dispenses a mean mimosa and Bloody Mary. Artisanal beer and specialty cocktails also are available. Part of the beverage service is Kona coffee, which was disappointingly weak.

An attentive and knowledgeable waitstaff provides the impetus to keep things running smoothly. Another plus: Abby's management says it will do its best to accommodate diners' special dietary restrictions, too.

These are just a few reasons to make a return visit to Abby's.

• Restaurant reviews are based on one anonymous visit. The Daily Herald does not publish reviews of restaurants it cannot recommend.