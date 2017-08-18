5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

If you don't want to fight the crowds at the Chicago Air and Water Show, you can find plenty to do in the suburbs this weekend. Here are five ideas. For others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

Elburn Days: Carnival rides, a parade, a tractor pull and other family activities highlight the annual Elburn Days in Elburn Lions Park, 500 S. Filmore St. The fest also features bands, including Hillbilly Rockstarz, Kashmir and Hi Infidelity. Free. (630) 365-6315 or elburnlions.com. 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19; and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20.

Blues and barbecue: Blues entertainers join with barbecue rib vendors at Little Bear Ribfest at Century Park, 1001 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. Admission is $5; free for kids 5 and younger. vhparkdistrict.org/little-bear-ribfest/. 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, and 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.

Movies and music: The Chicago Symphony Orchestra performs Academy Award-winner Howard Shore's film scores to "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy live this weekend at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $25-$90 pavilion seating; $25 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. "Fellowship of the Rings" at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18; "The Two Towers" at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19; "Return of the King" at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20.

Shop the night away: Dealers from across the Midwest will offer antiques, toys, folk art, sports items, coins and more at the 41st Annual Zurko's All-Night Flea Market at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 W. Manchester Road, Wheaton. Celebrity appearances include Butch Patrick (Eddie Munster of TV's "The Munsters") and Wesley Eure and Kathleen Colman (Will and Holly on TV's "Land of the Lost"). Admission is $7 for adults; free for kids younger than 12 when accompanied by a paying adult. (715) 526-9769 or zurkopromotions.com. 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, to 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20.

Latin star: Mexican singing superstar Marco Antonio Solis brings his "La Historia Continua Tour" with Jesse & Joy on Saturday to the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $59-$149; $15-$20 parking. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.