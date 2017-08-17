After six months away battling a rare blood disease, veteran Chicago news anchor Rob Stafford is ready to return to WMAQ-Channel 5. He'll be back on the 10 p.m. newscast Aug. 28, the station said, and will resume anchoring at 5 and 6 p.m. "after a couple of weeks." For full report, see robertfeder.com.
updated: 8/17/2017 8:59 AM
Feder: Rob Stafford ready to return to WMAQ newscast after battling blood disease
