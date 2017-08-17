Breaking News Bar
 
Feder: After four months Kathy Hart breaks silence, vows to be back on the air

  • Kathy Hart, AWOL from her top-rated morning radio show for four months, vowed Thursday to return to the air.

Kathy Hart broke her self-imposed silence after nearly four months Thursday to thank those who have supported her during her absence from Chicago radio's top-rated morning show and to tell them: "Please stay tuned as I fully intend to be back on the air!" She's been missing without explanation from the top-rated "Eric & Kathy Show" on WTMX FM 101.9 since April. For full report, see robertfeder.com.

