Feder: After four months Kathy Hart breaks silence, vows to be back on the air

hello

Kathy Hart broke her self-imposed silence after nearly four months Thursday to thank those who have supported her during her absence from Chicago radio's top-rated morning show and to tell them: "Please stay tuned as I fully intend to be back on the air!" She's been missing without explanation from the top-rated "Eric & Kathy Show" on WTMX FM 101.9 since April. For full report, see robertfeder.com.