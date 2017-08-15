Chris Isaak, 98 Degrees head to Genesee

hello

Chris Isaak headlines on Friday, Oct. 20, at Waukegan's Genesee Theatre. Courtesy of Chris Isaak

Rocker Chris Isaak, '90s boy band 98 Degrees and the Midtown Men are all playing Waukegan's Genesee Theatre this fall.

The newly announced shows are:

• Chris Isaak, 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20. Tickets $35-$95.

• The Midtown Men, with four stars from the original cast of Broadway's "Jersey Boys," 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1. Tickets $35-$65.

• "98 Degrees at Christmas," 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. Tickets $40-$99.50.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18. Call (800) 982-2787, visit ticketmaster.com, or go to the theater's box office at 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. For information, visit geneseetheatre.com.