Breaking News Bar
 
Music
updated: 8/15/2017 4:57 PM

Chris Isaak, 98 Degrees head to Genesee

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Chris Isaak headlines on Friday, Oct. 20, at Waukegan's Genesee Theatre.

    Chris Isaak headlines on Friday, Oct. 20, at Waukegan's Genesee Theatre.
    Courtesy of Chris Isaak

  • play this video Chris Isaak performs

    Video: Chris Isaak performs

 
Daily Herald staff report

Rocker Chris Isaak, '90s boy band 98 Degrees and the Midtown Men are all playing Waukegan's Genesee Theatre this fall.

The newly announced shows are:

• Chris Isaak, 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20. Tickets $35-$95.

• The Midtown Men, with four stars from the original cast of Broadway's "Jersey Boys," 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1. Tickets $35-$65.

• "98 Degrees at Christmas," 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. Tickets $40-$99.50.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18. Call (800) 982-2787, visit ticketmaster.com, or go to the theater's box office at 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. For information, visit geneseetheatre.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account