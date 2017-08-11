Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 8/11/2017 2:34 PM

5 ideas for this weekend in the suburbs

  • The Arlington Million returns to Arlington International Racecourse Saturday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2016

  • play this video 2016 Arlington Million

    Video: 2016 Arlington Million

 

The 35th running of the Arlington Million gets Saturday off to a quick start. Here are five ideas for the weekend ahead. For others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

Gurnee Days: Check out carnival rides, food, a Sunday parade, fireworks and lots of music at the 45th annual Gurnee Days at Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee. Free admission. (847) 623-7788 or gurneedays.com. 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11; 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13.

Let it Be: Celebrate the music and legacy of the Fab Four at The Fest for Beatles Fans, Hyatt Regency O'Hare, 9300 Bryan Mawr Ave., Rosemont. The event includes special guests, Beatles tribute bands, marketplace with memorabilia and more. $26-$78. Children ages 5 and younger are free. thefest.com. 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, Aug. 11; noon to midnight Saturday, Aug. 12; noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13.

Veg out: Learn healthy lifestyle tips at Veggie Fest 2017, on the grounds of Benedictine University, 5700 College Road, Lisle. Highlights include vendors, an international food court, demonstrations, music, educational speakers and kids' activities. Free. (630) 955-1200 or veggiefestchicago.com. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12 and 13.

Off to the races: Watch the 35th running of the Arlington Million and enjoy other events surrounding the famed horse race Saturday at Arlington International Racecourse, 2200 W. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights. The event features a fashion contest, a performance by Cirque du Soleil's "Luzia," music and more. General admission: $30; $4 kids. All-inclusive options: $57-$183; $39-$151 young adults; $22-$85 kids. (847) 870-7223 or arlingtonpark.com. 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.

Grin and beer it: Consider samples of more than 50 beers from 30 producers at the Elgin Craft Beer Fest at the Riverside Drive Promenade, 64 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. VIP tickets $60 (noon to 5 p.m.). General admission is $40 (1 to 5 p.m.). Designated driver tickets $15. universe.com. 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.

