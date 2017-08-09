Feder: Weigel Broadcasting buys Utah stations; Corey McPherrin back on air

Weigel Broadcasting, the privately owned Chicago-based parent company of WCIU-Channel 26, Me-TV and a host of other Midwest stations and national digital networks, is buying stations in Utah. Also, Corey McPherrin is looking healthy and fit, back on the air Wednesday as host of "Good Day Chicago" on WFLD-Channel 32. And, Matt Dietrich, longtime Springfield journalist and former editor of Reboot Illinois, has joined the Better Government Association as a reporter. For full report, see robertfeder.com.