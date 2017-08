Feder: CSN Chicago cuts Chris Boden from lineup after 10 years

Veteran Chicago sportscaster Chris Boden is out after 10 years at Comcast SportsNet Chicago. WTTW/Chicago Tonight

In a surprising cutback, veteran Chicago sportscaster Chris Boden is out after 10 years at Comcast SportsNet Chicago. Boden hosted pre/postgame shows for the Bears, Blackhawks and others, and served as an anchor/reporter for "SportsNite" and "SportsNet Central." Also,

Rafer Weigel, former weekend sports anchor and reporter at WLS-Channel 7, could be on his way back home to Chicago. For full report, see robertfeder.com.