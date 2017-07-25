Breaking News Bar
 
Suburban Talent
posted: 7/25/2017 12:01 AM

Top 10 finalists announced for Suburban Chicago's Got Talent

Scott C. Morgan
 
 

Just 10 finalists remain in Suburban Chicago's Got Talent for 2017.

The Top 10 in the summerlong talent search are:

• Marina Alyse, a singer from Lake in the Hills/Chicago.

• Adem Dalipi, a singer/songwriter from Belvidere.

• The Dynasty, a hip-hop dance troupe.

• Lorenzo Esposito, a musician from Lisle.

• Adrian Guzik, a drummer from Berwyn.

• Cassandra Henwood, a singer from Elgin.

• LoneSome Cliff, a singer/songwriter from Chicago.

• Garrett Ryan, a singer/songwriter/guitarist from West Dundee.

• Kayla Seeber, singer/songwriter from Poplar Grove.

• Tom and Olivia, pianist and singer/guitarist from Aurora.

All of these acts are competing for a grand prize known as a STARter Kit. It's valued at $5,000 and includes an opportunity to open for a national headlining act at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, career mentoring by Onesti Entertainment and professional video and still photo shoots of a live performance.

Also up for grabs is the Fan Favorite prize, an entertainment package with gift cards from local restaurants, theaters and attractions valued at more than $500. The general public votes on the Fan Favorite prize, and the act with the most cumulative online votes wins.

The remaining acts are now preparing their final two performances. The first is set for 7 p.m. Sunday at the Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg. The final performance is at the Taste of Arlington Heights at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, when the winners will be announced.

Suburban Chicago's Got Talent is co-sponsored by the Daily Herald, Onesti Entertainment, the Prairie Center for the Arts, the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce, Salon Lorrene, Zeigler Automotive Group and Amita Health.

