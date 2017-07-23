Sunday picks: Andrew Bird takes the stage at Ravinia

Chicago-area native Andrew Bird makes his Ravinia Festival debut in Highland Park on Sunday, July 23. Courtesy of Ravinia Festival

Eclectic Bird

Cheer on Chicago-area singer-songwriter Andrew Bird when he makes his Ravinia Festival debut in a concert that also features Grammy Award-winner Esperanza Spalding and the popular marching band Mucca Pazza on Sunday at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $65-$75 pavilion seating; $33-$38 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 7 p.m. Sunday, July 23

Mexican spectacular

Cirque du Soleil finds inspiration from the culture, beauty and wildlife south of the border for "Luzia -- A Waking Dream of Mexico." The touring circus spectacular sets up its temporary big top tent for a limited run at the United Center (Parking Lot K), 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. $25-$265. (877) 924-7783 or unitedcenter.com or cirquedusoleil.com. Various performances now through Sunday, Sept. 3

Honoring the military

The Village Tavern, 135 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove, hosts a daylong event honoring veterans and active military members with bands, food, kids' activities and more at its Veterans Day Pig Roast and Concert. Performers include musicians from The Buckinghams, Herman's Hermits, and Paul Revere and the Raiders and comedian Brett Walkow. Free admission; there is a $14 meal charge for the general public; the meal is free for veterans and active military members. villagetavernoflonggrove.com. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 23

JD Eicher headlines Berwyn's Wire Sunday, July 23. -

JD Eicher, Mike Mains, Matt Brown, Brandon Von Vacik, Judah Michael, The Apothecaries: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10-$12. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

The Flat Five: 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 24, at SPACE Evanston, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $20-$30. (847) 492-8860 or evanstonspace.com.

Public, Karma Wears White Ties: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $12-$14. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

Paul McCartney -- One On One Tour: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, July 25-26, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 S. Ridgeland, Tinley Park. Tickets start at $24.75 (lawn seats). VIP packages available. Visit livenation.com.

Stephen Sills, Judy Collins: 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, pavilion at Ravinia Festival, 201 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $70-$80. Lawn seats $33-$38. ravinia.org.

Patchouli: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, on the grounds of the Wauconda Area Library, 801 N. Main St., Wauconda. Folk duo. Free. (847) 526-6225 or wauclibrary.org.

Hotel California with tribute to the Eagles: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Rock. Tickets start at $19.26. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.