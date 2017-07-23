Decorate a dorm to feel like home

Add a sense of style to any dorm room with some creative designs to brighten an otherwise dull room.

I've got two years to go until my 16-year-old is off to college. Sometimes, I don't know if I'm actually looking forward to those quiet days or if I will languish in depression like my puppies every time they see me pack a bag.

Going off to school is an exciting time for most college students. Part of the excitement and nervousness is living on your own or with a roommate for the first time in your life.

While dorm rooms are renowned for their bare bones approach to living, most students like to decorate their rooms. Some will stick to the generic posters, banners and collegiate decor of beer bottle candleholders and a composition of mismatched sheets and random pillows.

Most college-age individuals are not able to recognize any effort that goes into putting a "temporary home" together, but believe me, parents: the moment you've said your goodbyes and closed the doors, the longing for home will come calling. My suggestions may diminish those pangs.

As we all come from different backgrounds, everyone's ideas of comfort and home are different. First and foremost, it is extremely important to consult your roommate about their likes and dislikes. Taking into account your roommates wishes will alleviate future issues. Ask your roommate for their opinion and whether they have pre-purchased any items for the room. If the answer is no, all the better -- you can buy matching items for your room.

Whatever color your dorm room is painted, it should be a point of departure for your decor scheme. In my opinion, it is safe to say whether your walls are a drab battleship gray or mousy manila color, accessorizing with white will be a knockout combination. I would also recommend adding another color as an accent.

Storage in a small room is enormously important. In a small space there is not enough room to have clothing and other items thrown on the floor or about. Storage and organization go hand in hand in. Find space or borrow space under beds, above chair sills and behind doors.

Creating some sense of privacy is tricky in a shared bedroom; my suggestion in tightfitting spaces is to try and divide the space with some screen. This can be accomplished by running a floor to ceiling fabric panel down the middle. This will give you the opportunity to stay up and read while the other sleeps. If the room is large enough, I would also create canopies for each bed using PVC pipes and king-size sheets in a pattern. This will give the room a decorated feel, and again, these fabric panels can be closed to enclose the bed for privacy.

Taking pride of your space: as temporary as it may be, says a lot about the individual occupying it. Decorating your dorm room can express your sense of creativity and privacy, and it should make you feel secure as if you were home.

• Joseph Pubillones is the owner of Joseph Pubillones Interiors, an award-winning interior design firm based in Palm Beach, Florida.

