Midwest travel: Mix up your week at Texas de Brazil Chicago mixology event

Shake it up when you join Grey Goose Vodka mixologists at Texas de Brazil in Chicago to sip and stir summer cocktails complemented by an array of appetizers. The class includes a welcome cocktail and hands-on instruction to create two additional drinks including the caipiroska, a vodka version of the Brazilian caipirinha. Appetizers include Brazilian sausage, chicken wrapped in bacon, garlic sirloin, crostinis topped with goat cheese and marmalade, and Brazilian cheese bread. Must be 21 or older to participate. The event will last approximately 1½ hours. Class attendees who dine that evening will save 25 percent. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Texas de Brazil, 210 E. Illinois St., Chicago. $35 inclusive; tickets must be purchased in advance at eventbrite.com/e/grey-goose-mixology-event-chicago-tickets-35605413751.

Packaged goods

Heading to Chicago for a staycation? The InterContinental Chicago's Cars Sleep Free package makes it easy to drive your car into the city. It includes overnight accommodations, valet parking with in and out privileges and access to new vehicle charging stations. The historic Michigan Avenue hotel also offers a Picnic in the Park package, featuring cheese, wine and chocolate from ENO and a picnic blanket packed into an easy-to-carry Picnic Pack (includes utensils, plate ware and plastic wineglasses). Plus, enjoy the on-site Michael Jordan's Steak House and ENO Wine Bar, an iconic Junior Olympic-size swimming pool and a prime Michigan Avenue location for shopping. The Picnic in the Park package is available through Sept. 30 at the InterContinental Chicago, 505 N. Michigan Ave. Rates start at $239. The Cars Sleep Free offer is ongoing, with rates starting at $249. (800) 628-2112 or icchicagohotel.com/offers.

The InterContinental Chicago, with its Junior Olympic-size swimming pool and Michigan Avenue location, makes staycations more affordable with special packages. - Courtesy of Jacky Runice

The Rhythm King

Bix Beiderbecke Museum and Archive opens Tuesday, July 25, at the River Music Experience in Davenport, Iowa.

The Bix Beiderbecke Museum and Archive opens Tuesday, July 25, in its new home in the basement of the River Music Experience in Bix's hometown of Davenport, Iowa. Beiderbecke, considered a musical prodigy with perfect pitch and an exceptional musical memory, gained fame as a self-taught jazz cornet player with a unique sound. The new museum honors his life and music, and it features many original artifacts related to Beiderbecke and his colleagues, including original instruments. His music is featured throughout the museum, along with videos, interactive displays and photos. The entire museum evokes the 1920s. The museum will be open in time for the 46th annual Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Jazz Festival Aug. 3-5 at the Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. The Bix Beiderbecke Museum is at 2nd and Main streets in downtown Davenport, Iowa. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is $5 adults, $4 seniors and $3 students 12-18. bixmuseum.org/.

Shake your groove thing

Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan, Wisconsin, hosts a three-day music festival, Shake the Lake, that features live tunes from the '70s, '80s, '90s and beyond provided by local cover bands. Go all out for an '80s costume contest or take part in the onstage lip sync battle. Bring the kids for their own fun zone including rock climbing, EuroBungee jump, water balloon zone, bubble soccer, radar sports challenge and more. Watch the second annual Walworth County Bags Championship, play recreational and carnival games, and enjoy a variety of on-site food trucks selling a variety of fare, plus beer and mixed drinks. 5 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, July 28; noon to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29; and 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, Wisconsin. $10 per day; free for kids 10 and younger. Buy tickets at shakethelakellr.eventbrite.com and lakelawnresort.com/.

See vintages photos of Racine, Wisconsin, during a Heritage Walking Tours available through Sept. 2. This is a photo of the east side of the 500 block of Main Street, circa 1946. - Image copyright held by Racine Heritage Museum

Midwestern history fans will want to pencil in one of the new Heritage Walking Tours available this summer in Racine, Wisconsin. Learn about the city's historic industries, significant buildings and notable residents during the 80-minute tour led by local experts. Afterward, you can hunt down one of Racine's famous Kringles among its bakeries or check out one of Racine's beaches. 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 2 starting at the Racine Heritage Museum, Main and 7th streets, Racine, Wisconsin. Tickets, available online at racineheritagemuseum.org/, cost $8. Reserve your spot a week in advance. (262) 636-3926.