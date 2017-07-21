Breaking News Bar
 
Feder: 'Nutcracker' documentary coming to WTTW; Glen Ellyn native will report for WGN TV

  • Joffrey Ballet's 'The Nutcracker Behind the Scenes' documentary is coming to WTTW TV.

Production is underway on "The Nutcracker Behind the Scenes," a one-hour documentary on The Joffrey Ballet's new version of the holiday classic, to air later this year on WTTW-Channel 11 and public television stations nationwide. Also, Glen Ellyn native Kelly Davis will be a new reporter on WGN television. For full report, see robertfeder.com.

