Production is underway on "The Nutcracker Behind the Scenes," a one-hour documentary on The Joffrey Ballet's new version of the holiday classic, to air later this year on WTTW-Channel 11 and public television stations nationwide. Also, Glen Ellyn native Kelly Davis will be a new reporter on WGN television. For full report, see robertfeder.com.
updated: 7/21/2017 8:00 AM
Feder: 'Nutcracker' documentary coming to WTTW; Glen Ellyn native will report for WGN TV
hello
- This article filed under:
- Business
- Life & Entertainment
- Feder, Robert
- Entertainment
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.