Feder: 'Nutcracker' documentary coming to WTTW; Glen Ellyn native will report for WGN TV

Production is underway on "The Nutcracker Behind the Scenes," a one-hour documentary on The Joffrey Ballet's new version of the holiday classic, to air later this year on WTTW-Channel 11 and public television stations nationwide. Also, Glen Ellyn native Kelly Davis will be a new reporter on WGN television. For full report, see robertfeder.com.