Breaking News Bar
 
Entertainment
posted: 7/21/2017 7:36 AM

Bennington's death mirrors that of close friend Cornell

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Linkin Park's Chester Bennington performs "Hallelujah" at the funeral for Chris Cornell at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County coroner says Bennington, who sold millions of albums with a unique mix of rock, hip-hop and rap, died Thursday in his home near Los Angeles. He was 41.

    Linkin Park's Chester Bennington performs "Hallelujah" at the funeral for Chris Cornell at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County coroner says Bennington, who sold millions of albums with a unique mix of rock, hip-hop and rap, died Thursday in his home near Los Angeles. He was 41.
    Associated Press file photo

  • Chester Bennington, left, performs during the MMRBQ Music Festival 2015 at the Susquehanna Bank Center in Camden, N.J. The Los Angeles County coroner says Bennington died Thursday in his home near Los Angeles.

    Chester Bennington, left, performs during the MMRBQ Music Festival 2015 at the Susquehanna Bank Center in Camden, N.J. The Los Angeles County coroner says Bennington died Thursday in his home near Los Angeles.
    Associated Press file photo, 2015

 
By Mesfin Fekadu
AP Music Writer

NEW YORK -- The death of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington came as a surprise to the world when it was announced, but it also struck similarities to the death of fellow rocker and close friend Chris Cornell, who killed himself in May.

Los Angeles County coroner spokesman Brian Elias said Thursday authorities are investigating Bennington's death as an apparent suicide. Bennington, who was 41, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles. He had a strong bond with Cornell and died on what would have been the Soundgarden singer's 53rd birthday.

Bennington was also the godfather to Cornell's 11-year-old son, Chris. And Bennington sang Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" at Cornell's memorial.

The Cornells called Bennington a member of their family in a statement released Thursday. Cornell died by hanging after a concert in Detroit.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account