Bennington's death mirrors that of close friend Cornell

Chester Bennington, left, performs during the MMRBQ Music Festival 2015 at the Susquehanna Bank Center in Camden, N.J. The Los Angeles County coroner says Bennington died Thursday in his home near Los Angeles. Associated Press file photo, 2015

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington performs "Hallelujah" at the funeral for Chris Cornell at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County coroner says Bennington, who sold millions of albums with a unique mix of rock, hip-hop and rap, died Thursday in his home near Los Angeles. He was 41. Associated Press file photo

NEW YORK -- The death of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington came as a surprise to the world when it was announced, but it also struck similarities to the death of fellow rocker and close friend Chris Cornell, who killed himself in May.

Los Angeles County coroner spokesman Brian Elias said Thursday authorities are investigating Bennington's death as an apparent suicide. Bennington, who was 41, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles. He had a strong bond with Cornell and died on what would have been the Soundgarden singer's 53rd birthday.

Bennington was also the godfather to Cornell's 11-year-old son, Chris. And Bennington sang Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" at Cornell's memorial.

The Cornells called Bennington a member of their family in a statement released Thursday. Cornell died by hanging after a concert in Detroit.