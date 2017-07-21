Breaking News Bar
 
5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

  • Animal exhibits are one of the traditional favorites at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 2016

  • Championship bull riding returns this weekend to the Kane County Fair in St. Charles.

    Daily Herald file photo, 2016

Daily Herald staff report

Enjoy fairs and fests by day -- and bands by night -- this weekend in the suburbs. Here are five ideas. For others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

Kane County Fair

Check out the livestock and other traditional favorites such as bull riding, a demolition derby, music and more at the Kane County Fair, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Admission $5-$10; free for children under 3. kanecountyfair.com. Noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, July 21-22; and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 23.

Mount Prospect Downtown Block Party

Take the kids or grandkids to test out mini rides, bounce houses, ponies and other activities at the annual Mount Prospect Downtown Block Party, at Emerson Street and Busse Avenue. The fun also includes live music. Free. (847) 398-6616 or mpblockparty.com. 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 21; and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 22.

Lake Zurich Alpine Fest

Enjoy food, entertainment, carnival rides and more when Lake Zurich Alpine Fest returns at Lions Park, 81 E. Main St., Lake Zurich. The parade is at 11:30 a.m. Sunday starting at Paulus Park. Free, but admission is $5 for access to the beer area and big top entertainment. lakezurich.org/451/Alpine-Fest or lzlions.com/lzlions_005.htm. 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 21; 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, July 22; and 1 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23.

Geneva Arts Fair

See the works of more than 150 artists at the Geneva Arts Fair at Third and State streets, Geneva. This juried show features works in drawing, painting, sculpture, ceramics, glass, textiles and jewelry, and includes a children's art area. Free admission. genevachamber.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23.

Blondie and Garbage at Ravinia

Rock out to Debbie Harry when her band Blondie teams up with '90s rock standouts Garbage for "The Rage and Rapture Tour" at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $38-$90. (847) 266-5000 or ravinia.org. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22.

