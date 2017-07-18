Sound check: Blondie, Garbage tag-team at Ravinia

California's The Wrecks joins All Time Low on "The Young Renegades Tour," which stops at Chicago's Aragon Ballroom Friday, July 21.

Debbie Harry and her band Blondie join Garbage on "The Rage and Rapture Tour," playing Saturday, July 22, at Ravinia Festival. Associated Press, 2015

Call me

Rock goddess Debbie Harry brings her groundbreaking sound to Ravinia Festival when her band Blondie teams up with '90s rock standouts Garbage for "The Rage and Rapture Tour," also featuring John Doe & Exene Cervenka. Garbage's Shirley Manson might only be happy when it rains, but for Ravinia's sake, let's hope it doesn't Saturday. Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $38-$90. (847) 266-5000 or ravinia.org. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22

Young Wrecks

California alt-rock band The Wrecks might be getting its big break opening for pop-punk stalwarts All Time Low on the band's "The Young Renegades Tour." But The Wrecks' work stands on its own: The fivesome recently released a catchy three-song EP that is already building buzz among radio and Sirius XM radio fans. See The Wrecks when they open the tour stop at the Aragon Ballroom with SWMRS, Night Riots and Waterparks. Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. Tickets start at $29. (773) 561-9500 or aragonballroom.org. 6 p.m. Friday, July 21

The Linden Method plays the Punks for Pets benefit at Cairo Ale House in West Chicago Saturday, July 22. - Courtesy of Matt Perez

Even punks like a warm, fuzzy cuddle now and then. Local (and a few not-so-local) punk and pop-punk bands showcase their softer sides to help raise money for their furry friends at Naperville's A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter. For a $10 donation, enjoy sets by Invictus, The Linden Method, Death and Memphis, The Usuals, Amuse, Headspins, Welfare Beer League, Butchered, This Obsession, The Stick Arounds and The Mizzerables. In addition, the eleven bands have contributed to a Punks for Pets compilation album fans can download for a $5 donation. Cairo Ale House, 2009 Franciscan Way, West Chicago. $10. (630) 876-9600 or cairoalehouse.com. 4 p.m. Saturday, July 22

Revolt Coda joins Werewolves at Hour 30, Dear Dario and more at the Mane'Fest preshow Saturday, July 22, at Wise Owl.

Chicago's rescheduled Mane'Fest (Sept. 16) music and charity event may be two months off, but WAMI Live presents a preshow, featuring local supporting musicians signed for the festival, at Wise Owl Saturday. Start getting pumped for the big event with sets by Werewolves at Hour 30, Mikey to the P, Austin Fillmore, Audiodream, Revolt Coda, Dragonfly Red, Dear Dario and more. Wise Owl, 324 S. Racine Ave., Chicago. $7 plus fees. (312) 374-8915 or events.wamilive.com. 5 p.m. Saturday, July 22

The Goo Goo Dolls will headline the Huntington Bank Pavilion Monday, July 24.

The Goo Goo Dolls' hard-rocking nature may have come as a surprise to new fans won over by the band's 1995 single "Name," a hauntingly melodic ponderance that put them at the top of Billboard's Mainstream Rock charts. Their next album, "Dizzy Up the Girl," took on a decidedly more radio-friendly tone, bearing fruit for fans in the form of "Slide," "Black Balloon" and the song that saturated 1998, "Iris." Hear those hits along with songs from their entire 11-album collection when the Dolls bring the "Long Way Home Tour" to Chicago's Northerly Island with 2012 "American Idol" winner Phillip Phillips. Huntington Bank Pavilion, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. Tickets start at $24; VIP packages available. (312) 540-2668 or livenation.com. 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 24

Fest roundup

• Taste of River North: Friday through Sunday, July 21-23, at Ward Park, 630 N. Kingsbury St., Chicago. tasteofrivernorth.com.

• Vans Warped Tour: Saturday, July 22, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 S. Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $42.50-$52.50. vanswarpedtour.com.

Shuffled tracks

• "No Way Out," a funky new track from Brian Allison's latest EP release, "Waiting On You" (Spotify)

• "Murder in the Art," the soaring title track on V is for Villains' just-released album (Spotify)

• "Popular Kid," the fun new single from pop-punk band Showoff's recent album, Midwest Side Story" (YouTube)

Concert highlights

• Minds of Madness, Vol. 3 featuring From Chaos, Bad Habit, Kings of Class: 7 p.m. Friday, July 21, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $5. (331) 777-4712 or basecamppub.com.

• Michael McDermott, Heather Lynne Horton Summer Sunset Sessions: 7 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Estate, 1177 N. Elston Ave., Chicago. $30-$50. (312) 523-4296 or estateultrabar.com.

• Dee Snider of Twisted Sister with guest Gary Hoey: 8 p.m. Friday, July 22, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Rock. Tickets start at $59. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• Kesha and The Creepies: 8 p.m. Friday, July 21, RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. Rock. $50. (630) 896-6666 or riveredgeaurora.com.

• Eye & i, A Friend Called Fire, Kelroy, Via Clara: 8 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison, Chicago. $7-$10. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com.

• Mike and Joe: 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $7. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

• In The Stix: 10 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Fire Bar & Grill, 435 Angela Lane, Crystal Lake. Free. (815) 459-3473 or amresults.com.

• Lynyrd Skynyrd at 11th Annual Rockin' For the Troops: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, Northwestern Medicine Field, 34W002 Cherry Lane, Geneva. Other headliners are Ayla Brown, The Voices and The Empty Pockets. Rock. Event is sponsored by Operation Support Our Troops -- America. Tickets $35-$60. VIP packages $150-$300. (630) 232-8811 or rockinforthetroops.org.

• 3 Doors Down with Filter and 7th Heaven: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 22, Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. $70-$85. Lawn seats $35. For information, visit grandvictoriacasino.com.

• Second annual Localpalooza Chicago Showcase featuring The Ivorys, Rich Jones, Honey and the 45's, Bad Bad Meow, Namorado, The Dyes and Elle Casazza: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $10-$20; benefit for the Patrick Grange Memorial Foundation for ALS Research. (773) 525-2501 or lh-st.com.

• Tiny Kingdoms: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison, Chicago. $5. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com.

• Much the Same, Braver Days, Lights Over Bridgeport, Knockout Kid: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Reggies, 2105 S. State St., Chicago. $10-$12. (312) 949-0120 or reggieslive.com.

• Our Name Is Jonas (Weezer Tribute), Don't Speak (No Doubt Tribute), Big Bang Baby (STP tribute): 9 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $8-$10. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

• Dead Lucid, Revolt Coda, 521 Briar: 9 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Martyrs', 3855 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 404-9494 or martyrslive.com.

JD Eicher headlines Berwyn's Wire Sunday, July 23. -

• JD Eicher, Mike Mains, Matt Brown, Brandon Von Vacik, Judah Michael, The Apothecaries: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10-$12. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

• The Flat Five: 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 24, at SPACE Evanston, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $20-$30. (847) 492-8860 or evanstonspace.com.

• Public, Karma Wears White Ties: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $12-$14. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor. He may not be a musician, but he plays one in Guitar Hero. You can follow him on Twitter at @BShamieDH.