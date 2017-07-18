Fan Favorite voting underway once more for Suburban Chicago's Got Talent

The second round of online voting has begun to select a Fan Favorite for Suburban Chicago's Got Talent.

Fans can view and vote on videos of the top 15 acts that competed Sunday at the Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg by going online to dailyherald.com/entertainment/talent. Voting continues through noon Friday.

The act with the most votes is guaranteed a spot in the Top 10, possibly overriding the decision of the judges. Also, the act with the most cumulative votes from all rounds of online voting wins an entertainment package with gift cards from local restaurants, theaters and attractions valued at more than $500.

The grand prize of Suburban Chicago's Got Talent is the "STARter Kit." It's valued at about $5,000 and includes an opportunity to open for a national headlining act at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, career mentoring by Onesti Entertainment and professional video and still photo shoots of a live performance.

Both the Fan Favorite and grand prize winners will be announced at the Taste of Arlington Heights on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Suburban Chicago's Got Talent is co-sponsored by the Daily Herald, Onesti Entertainment, the Prairie Center for the Arts, the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce, Salon Lorrene, Zeigler Automotive Group and Amita Health.