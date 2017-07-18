Fairs & festivals: Kane County Fair kicks off the weekend

hello

This weekend

McHenry Fiesta Days: 5 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20; 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 21; 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 22; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Veteran's Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Music, food and beer, kids' ice cream social Friday, and arts and crafts in the park and sidewalk sales Saturday. McHenry Fiesta Days Parade at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, from Main Street to Green Street to Pearl Street to Riverside Drive to Washington. Ends at the Veterans Memorial Park where there will be food and entertainment at the gazebo starting at noon. Parade theme is "Paris: The City of Lights." mchenryfiestadays.com.

50th Annual Sacred Heart Church Germanfest: 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20; 5:30 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 21; 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 22; and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 114 S. Elizabeth St., Lombard. Music from Mike & Joe at 8 p.m. Thursday; Hairbangers Ball at 7 p.m. and 97 Nine at 9:30 p.m. Friday; Tynan at 7 p.m. and 7th Heaven at 9:30 p.m. Saturday; and Heart to Heartbreaker at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Carnival rides, bingo, indoor casino, raffle, bags tournament, beer and wine tents, homemade German food and more. Free. facebook.com/sacredheartgermanfest.

Art Fest Michigan Avenue: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, July 21-23, at 435 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago. See works from more than 100 juried artists. Free. amdurproductions.com.

Kane County Fair: Noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, July 21-22, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. New events include MindWorks interactive science event in the Prairie Events Center, a Bengal tiger show and a wine-tasting featuring northern Illinois wineries. Fair also includes championship bull riding, a demolition derby, 4-H animal exhibits and more. Music includes Eric Chesser at 5:30 p.m. and Hi Infidelity at 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Vertical Jam at 5 p.m. and Hillbilly Rockstarz at 8 p.m. Saturday, and Mariachi Universal at 3 p.m. and One Night Band at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Daily fees vary. kanecountyfair.com.

Rides remain a big draw at this weekend's Taste of Summer festival in Antioch. - Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2016

Antioch Taste of Summer: 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 21; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 22; and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 23, by the band shell at the corner of Orchard and Skidmore, Antioch. Music from Suburban Cowboys at 8 p.m. Friday; American English at noon, Modern Day Romeos at 4 p.m. and Hi Infidelity at 8 p.m. Saturday; and 7th Heaven at 3 p.m. Sunday. Food, carnival rides, games, sidewalk sales, kids' activities, crafters and more. Free. (847) 395-2233 or antiochchamber.org.

Mount Prospect Downtown Block Party: 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 21, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Emerson Street and Busse Avenue, Mount Prospect. Free kids' activities Saturday, including bounce houses, an inflatable slide, mini rides, balloon artist, ponies and more. Music includes Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press at 6:30 p.m. and Sixteen Candles at 9 p.m. Friday and The Good Mondays at 4 p.m., Suburban Cowboys at 6:30 p.m. and Boy Band Review at 9 p.m. Saturday. Free. (847) 398-6616 or mpblockparty.com.

North Shore Taco Fest and Highwood Days: 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 21; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 22; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at the Highwood Metra Station, 317 Green Bay Road, Highwood. Carnival rides, music, food, beer and margarita garden and more. Bands include Déjà Vu at 8:30 p.m. Friday; Mike Zabrin & Funktastic at 5:30 p.m. and ABBA Salute at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and Howard & The White Boys at 3 p.m. and The Bandoleros at 6 p.m. Sunday. Free. celebratehighwood.org.

Lake Zurich Alpine Fest: 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 21; 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, July 22; and 1 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Lions Park, 81 E. Main St., Lake Zurich. Parade at 11:30 a.m. Sunday starting at Paulus Park. Music from Serendipity at 6 p.m. and Arra at 8:30 p.m. Friday; 7th Heaven at 3 p.m., Friction at 5:15 p.m. and Kashmir at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and Keith Semple at 6 p.m. and Hi Infidelity at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Food, entertainment, carnival rides and galleries. Free, but admission is $5 for access to the beer area and big top entertainment. lakezurich.org/451/Alpine-Fest or lzlions.com/lzlions_005.htm.

Meadows Cruise Night: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Meadows Christian Fellowship, 2401 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Weekly classic car show. This week's theme is Ford/Lincoln/Mercury, but cars of other types will be displayed. Music, food and more. Free. meadowsfamily.org.

Taste of River North: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 21; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 22; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 23, in Ward Park, at Kinsbury and Erie, Chicago. Concerts, food, art displays and more. $5 suggested donation. tasteofrivernorth.com.

Fifth Annual Beer, Brats & Beethoven: 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. Craft brews and classical music. More than 20 local craft breweries will be on Ravinia's lawn before the Chicago Symphony Orchestra performs at 8 p.m. Admission is $30, and includes microbrew tastings, picnic-style summer food pairings and entrance to the concert. For ages 21 and older. ravinia.org.

Lisle Park District Family Fun Fest: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Community Park Bandshell, 1825 Short St., Lisle. More than 20 fair games, face painting, inflatables, children's entertainment, prizes and more. Snacks will be available for purchase at Sea Lion Aquatic Park's Sammy's Snack Shack. Cost for punch card with 25 punches for events is $10.lisleparkdistrict.org.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Latest Rumor performs blues, rock and country. Food vendors are on-site for every concert. Free. vhw.org.

Dundee Township Park District Concert in the Park: 7 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Grafelman Park, 4th and Main streets, West Dundee. Shout Out will perform. Free. dtpd.org.

Third National Gathering of American Indian Veterans: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 22, and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, July 23, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Celebrate all veterans, eras and tribes. Live music and dancing, pinning ceremony for Vietnam veterans, appearance by a D-Day survivor and more. Free. (847) 301-2090 or trickstergallery.com.

Bristol Renaissance Faire: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23, at 12550 120th Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kids' quest, pub crawl, entertainment, food, games, rides, jousting, a marketplace and more. $11.50-$25.95; free for kids 4 and younger. (847) 395-7773 or renfair.com.

Discover Mayslake: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County's Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 W. 31st St., Oak Brook. Take a self-guided tour of the Mayslake mansion. Other highlights include music and theater, art projects, hikes, archery, fishing and more. Free. (630) 206-9566 or dupageforest.org.

Geneva Arts Fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23, at Third and State streets, Geneva. More than 150 artists at this juried show, featuring drawing, painting, sculpture, ceramics, glass, textiles and jewelry. Includes a children's art area. Free admission. genevachamber.com.

- Daniel White | Staff Photographer, 2016 Lombard's Civil War Reenactment brings history to life this weekend with staged battles and more.

Lombard's Civil War Re-enactment: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23, at Four Seasons Park, Finley Road and 16th Street, Lombard. Meet soldiers representing the North and the South. Witness skirmishes and battles. Talk to the cavalry. Hear Civil War-era music. Sponsored by the Lombard Historical Society and hosted by Stanford's Battery. $5 admission donation. (630) 629-1885 or lombardhistory.org.

Hair For You Foundation Family Fun Day: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Tamarak Day Camp, 23970 N. Elm Road, Lincolnshire. DJ, magician, raffles, swimming, photo booth, hair and nails, bouncy house and more. Free. hairforyoufoundation.org.

Veterans Day Pig Roast & Concert: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at The Village Tavern, 135 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Event honoring veterans and active military members features bands, food, kids' activities and more. Headliners include musicians from The Buckinghams, Herman's Hermits and Paul Revere and the Raiders. Comedian Brett Walkow also performs. Free admission; there is a $14 meal charge for the general public; meal is free for veterans and active military members. villagetavernoflonggrove.com.

Next week

Caribbean Night: 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 24, at The Oasis Water Park, 170 S. Circle Ave., Bloomingdale. Mr. Myers Band performs, plus tropical refreshments and island activities. $5-$7. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Country in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at MB Financial Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Ashley McBride performs. Free. rosemont.com.

See plenty of animals at the DuPage County Fair, returning Wednesday, July 26, in Wheaton. - Daily Herald file photo

DuPage County Fair: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, July 26-30, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Animal and 4-H exhibits, student art contest, demolition derby and rodeo. $4-$10. Free for kids younger than 3 and seniors after 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. dupagecountyfair.org.

89th Annual Lake County Fair: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 26-27; 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, July 28-29; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Pro motocross, truck and tractor pulls, demolition derbies and rodeos. Plus, livestock barns, 4-H displays, Ag Adventure, carnival midway, family events, bands, beer gardens and fireworks. $10 for adults, with discounts available for children, seniors and members of the military. lcfair.com.

McCormick Day: Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Vintage games, crafts, tours and more. Free. cantigny.org.

Algonquin Founders' Days: 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 27; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, July 28; 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 29; and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St., Algonquin. Cardboard boat regatta, car show, kids' games, special needs' carnival, Kids Korner, bags tournaments, market/bazaar, music, games and Founders' Run. Bands include Pirates Over 40 at 7:30 p.m. Thursday; Boy Band Review at 9 p.m. Friday; Lynch Mob at 9 p.m. Saturday; and Rockstar Rodeo at 4 p.m. Sunday. Parade, with the theme "Sports Spectacular," steps off at 11 a.m. Saturday. Fireworks at Riverfront Park at 9 p.m. Sunday. $4. algonquinfoundersdays.com.

Ravinia District Food Truck Thursdays: 4 p.m. to dusk Thursday, July 27, on Dean Avenue, at Roger Williams and St. John's avenues, across from the Metra train station, Highland Park. Food truck event features music in Jens Jensen Park; beer, wine and other beverages from local restaurants. Free. facebook.com/raviniadistrict.highlandpark/.

Kids enjoy checking out the rides at the annual Sugar Grove Corn Boil. The fest runs Thursday through Sunday, July 27-30, in Volunteer Park. - Daily Herald file photo

50th Annual Sugar Grove Corn Boil: 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 27, carnival only with unlimited rides; 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 28; 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 29; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Volunteer Park, 61 Main St., Sugar Grove. Music, carnival, bingo, a 5K run/walk at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, car show Sunday, craft and vendor fair, family activities and more. Parade steps off at 5 p.m. Friday from Route 30 and Municipal Drive and proceeds to Volunteer Park. Free. Presale carnival wristband for $20 until 3 p.m. Thursday, July 27; regular price is $25. sugargrovecornboil.org.

Addison Rock 'N Wheels: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Car and motorcycle show with food and more. Free. ithappensinaddison.com.

Wood Dale Prairie Fest: 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 27-28; 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 29; and 1 to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at the Community Park ball fields, near 655 N. Wood Dale Road, Wood Dale. Food, music and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Saturday. Free. wooddale.com.

Barrington Cruise Nights: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, in the Harris Bank parking lot, Cook and Station streets, Barrington. Free. (847) 304-3400 or enjoybarrington.com.

Palatine Park District's Canine Carnival: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Photos, games, activities and goodies for dogs. All dogs must be leashed and must wear current rabies tags. $6-$8. palatineparks.org.

Rosemont's Rockin' in the Park: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at MB Financial Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Atomic Punks perform rock. Free. rosemont.com.

St. Charles Park District Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, in Lincoln Park, Main and Fifth streets, St. Charles. Brass from the Past performs. In the event of rain, the concert will be canceled. Free. stcparks.org.