Ed Sheeran gone from Twitter following 'Thrones' cameo

This image released by HBO shows Ed Sheeran, left, and Maisie Williams in a scene from "Game of Thrones." Sheeran appeared as a Lannister soldier leading a group in song in the season premiere of the hit HBO fantasy drama, which debuted on the premium cable channel Sunday night. (Helen Sloan/HBO via AP) Associated Press

FILE - In this June 15, 2017, file photo, Ed Sheeran attends the the 48th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York. Sheeran posted an on-set picture on July 16, 2017, following his âGame of Thronesâ cameo in which the 26-year-old British singer appeared as a Lannister soldier in the season premiere of the hit HBO fantasy drama, which debuted on the premium cable channel Sunday night. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

Weeks after toning down his Twitter use because of negativity, Ed Sheeran appears to have left the platform completely.

The singer's Twitter account has gone offline .

The move follows Sheeran's cameo on the season premiere of "Game of Thrones" Sunday night. Sheeran's appearance as a singing Lannister soldier became a buzzed-about topic on social media.

The 26-year-old told Britain's Sun tabloid this month that he was no longer using his Twitter account aside from posting his Instagram pictures to it. He called Twitter a platform for "saying mean things" and was trying to "work out why people dislike me so much."

Sheeran remains on Instagram , where he posted a picture of himself climbing mountains in Peru on Monday.

Sheeran's representatives didn't immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.