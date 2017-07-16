Sunday picks: Cheer on Suburban Chicago's Got Talent's Top 15

Trey Anastasio and Phish jam for three nights Friday through Sunday, July 14-16, at the Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island. Associated Press file photo

Comedian Andrew Santino performs at the Improv Comedy Showcase in Schaumburg. Associated Press, 2014

Comedian Damon Williams performs at Zanies locations at MB Financial Park in Rosemont and in Chicago.

Amazing amateurs

Cheer on local musicians, singer-songwriters, dance troupes and more at the Suburban Chicago's Got Talent Top 15 show tonight at the Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. $10. (847) 895-3600 or prairiecenter.org or events.dailyherald.com. 7 p.m. Sunday, July 16

Bucking trend

Cheer on the daring competitors of the 54th Annual Wauconda IPRA Championship Rodeo this weekend at the Golden Oaks Rodeo Grounds, Rand Road at Case Road, Wauconda. $15; $6 kids ages 5 to 11; $7 parking. (847) 526-5580 or waucondarodeo.com. 1 p.m. Sunday, July 16

Off the chain

Get ready to laugh when Chicago native comedian Damon Williams returns this week to perform standup at Zanies, 1548 N. Wells St., Chicago, (312) 337-4027. $25 plus a two-item purchase. zanies.com. 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 16

'Mixology' man

Actor and comedian Andrew Santino (Showtime's "I'm Dying Up Here," the forthcoming film "The Disaster Artist") continues a run of standup performances this weekend at the Improv Comedy Showcase at Woodfield Mall, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $22 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7 p.m. Sunday, July 16

Concert highlights

• Phish: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 16, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. Tickets start at $50; 3-day packages are available. (312) 540-2668 or phishconcerts.com.

• Squirrel Nut Zippers: 8 p.m. Sunday, July 16, City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago. $40-$55. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.

• Justin Roberts: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, Thomas Ford Memorial Library, 800 Chestnut St., Western Springs. Grammy-nominated Justin Roberts performs concert of indie family music. Reservations are required. Call (708) 246-0520, or visit fordlibrary.org,

• Jennifer Hall (Famous Fido Dog Rescue Fundraiser): 5 p.m. doors, music at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, Chop Shop, 2033 W. North Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 537-4440 or chopshopchi.com.

• The Rewrites, Them Dead Poets, The Remedies: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $8-$10. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

• 3TEETH, Project .44, W.O.R.M., Grainshifter: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, Reggies, 2109 S. State St., Chicago. $15. (312) 949-0120 or reggieslive.com.

• Arlington Heights Community Band: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, North School Park, 307 N. Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights. Program features selections from "Les Miserable" and "Phantom of the Opera" and works from Cole Porter, Gershwin and the band Journey. Guests can bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Free. arlingtonheightsband.org.

• Final Say at Geneva Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, Island Parks, 2 E. State St. Geneva. Rock. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Free. genevaparks.org.

• The Rush Tribute Project at Rockin' in Rosemont: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, MB Financial Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Rock; group performs tribute to the legendary rock band Rush. Fireworks show, set to music, follows the concert. Free. rosemont.com.

• Soul 2 The Bone at Algonquin Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, Riverfront Park, 201 N. Harrison St., Algonquin. Free. algonquin.org/recreation.

