A dermatologist's guide to safe fun in the sun

With summer finally heating up, Dr. Annette Wagner, an attending physician in Lurie Children's Division of Dermatology, explains the effects of the sun on skin and answers some commonly asked questions about what sunscreens are best to use for infants and children.

Q: Is it safe for infants and toddlers to use sunscreen?

A: It is safe for infants from birth to use sunscreen as long as the sunscreen is chemical-free. Chemical-free sunscreens rely on two active ingredients: zinc oxide and titanium dioxide.

Infants and young children should be protected with chemical-free sunscreens only. The best way to find these is to just look at the active ingredients label on the sunscreen bottle or tube. Only those two ingredients will be listed there if the sunscreen is chemical free.

Q: What is the difference between infant/child sunscreen and adult?

A: There is really no difference between infant/child and adult sunscreens. Chemical-free sunscreens can be used at all ages.

Sometimes sunscreens labeled for babies have chemicals in them and perfumes. Don't rely on the designation of "baby" to choose your sunscreen. Look on the label for the active ingredients and make sure there is no perfume or PABA for all ages.

For adults, chemical sunscreens are good alternatives that are not as thick and more cosmetically elegant. Chemical-containing sunscreens work on everyone, but are not recommended for children or infants.

Q: What if a child is allergic to sunscreen? What are signs that a child is having a reaction to sunscreen?

A: Children are rarely allergic to chemical-free sunscreen. If you are allergic to a sunscreen, it will cause hives or immediate redness on the skin when it is applied.

Many things produce facial redness including heat itself, so what is often thought to be an allergy is not. There are also true allergies to the sun itself such as solar urticaria which can be attributed to the sunscreen that was applied incorrectly.

In general, if you have a highly allergic child and you are concerned about an allergy to sunscreen, I would recommend chemical-free sunscreens and that you apply the sunscreen to the inner arm before bed to look for an allergic contact dermatitis before applying the cream to the face. If your child is allergic, an itchy swollen rash will appear at the site of application, often quickly.

Q: What is the best SPF to look for when you are buying sunscreen? A: A sunscreen with an SPF of 30 blocks about 96 percent of the more dangerous UVB light rays. Higher SPF options usually contain more chemicals and the additional benefits are very minimal.

Look for sunscreens that contain physical blockers: titanium dioxide or zinc oxide. These are less harmful since they stay on the skin surface like clothing and do not get absorbed. They also block a wider spectrum of light, making them even more protective.

Avoid sunscreen gimmicks, like sprays and sticks, or sunscreens that are perfumed. The best sunscreen is a cream in a bottle.

Q: What is the most effective way to apply sunscreen?

A: Sunscreen works most effectively if a thick layer is applied and allowed to sit on the skin surface for one to two minutes before being rubbed in.

The sunscreen layer should be thick enough to completely cover the skin so no freckles are visible through it. Think of it like applying peanut butter to bread -- if you can see the bread through the peanut butter you would put on more. After a minute has passed, rub the sunscreen down onto the lower face rather than laterally off the cheeks.

And remember to reapply if you are in the sun for more than two hours or swimming. Even waterproof sunscreens come off. Remember that hats and swim shirts, as well as other forms of sun protective clothing, are excellent ways to protect your children from the sun that do not rub off over time.

