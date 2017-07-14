Weekend picks: John Fogerty headlines Aurora's RiverEdge Park

Trey Anastasio and Phish jam for three nights Friday through Sunday, July 14-16, at the Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island. Associated Press file photo

OneRepublic plays the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park on Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15.

Toad the Wet Sprocket celebrates 20 years of "Coil" with two shows in the Chicago area: Friday, July 14, at the Vic Theatre, and Saturday, July 15, at the Vernon Hills Summer Celebration. Courtesy of Rob Shanahan

John Fogerty performs at RiverEdge Park in Aurora on Friday, July 14. Associated Press, 2016

'Change in the Weather'

John Fogerty, the famed frontman of Creedence Clearwater Revival and songwriter for such hits as "Centerfield" and "Rock and Roll Girls," performs tonight at RiverEdge Park, 360 Broadway, Aurora. $55. (630) 896-6666 or riveredgeaurora.com. 8 p.m. Friday, July 14

'Miss Jamie's Farm'

Miss Jamie and her puppets will take the audience on a barnyard adventure with singing, dancing and more during her "Miss Jamie's Farm" children's concert at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. The program is designed for preschoolers up to age 8. $3. Advance ticket purchase/registration is required. (630) 892-1550 or foxvalleyparkdistrict.org. 5 p.m. Friday, July 14

Hot ticket

Tickets are scarce to catch the internet sensation band OneRepublic in concert. Also on the bill are Fitz & The Tantrums and James Arthur tonight and Saturday at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $95-$125 pavilion seating; $49-$54 lawn seating. (847) 266-5000 or ravinia.org. 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15

Wheaton's John Belushi, left, and Dan Aykroyd starred in the 1980 cult classic "The Blues Brothers." - Courtesy of Universal Studios

Catch a screening of the beloved 1980 Chicago-centric film comedy "The Blues Brothers." There's also a special post-film concert performance by the Blooze Brothers tribute act tonight at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $20. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 7 p.m. Friday, July 14

American English

Who doesn't like an outdoor concert in the summer? The Beatles tribute band American English headlines one as part of the Lakeside Concert Series at the McAninch Arts Center at the College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Bring blankets and chairs for seating. Picnic baskets are welcome or food can be purchased on-site. Free. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 14

Comedian Damon Williams performs at Zanies locations at MB Financial Park in Rosemont and in Chicago.

Get ready to laugh when Chicago native comedian Damon Williams returns this week to perform standup at two Zanies locations: first at MB Financial Park, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont, $22 plus a two-item purchase, (847) 813-0484; then at 1548 N. Wells St., Chicago, (312) 337-4027. $25 plus a two-item purchase. zanies.com. 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, in Rosemont; then 7, 9 and 11:15 p.m. Saturday, July 15, and 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 16, in Chicago

Bleep-less in Aurora

Leslie Norris Townsend, Dwayne Kennedy, Eddie Brill, Bill Gorgo and more serve as performers and coaches for "The Clean Comedy Challenge" at the Comedy Shrine, 4034 Fox Valley Center Drive, Aurora. $15 plus a two-item purchase. (630) 585-0300 or comedyshrine.com and cleancomedychallenge.com. 8 p.m. shows Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15

Comedian Andrew Santino performs at the Improv Comedy Showcase in Schaumburg. - Associated Press, 2014

Actor and comedian Andrew Santino (Showtime's "I'm Dying Up Here," the forthcoming film "The Disaster Artist") continues a run of standup performances this weekend at the Improv Comedy Showcase at Woodfield Mall, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $22 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 8 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, July 14; 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, July 15; 7 p.m. Sunday, July 16

All I want

Toad the Wet Sprocket was a literal cornerstone to the soundtrack of the '90s, from the band's inclusion in TV shows and cult flicks "So I Married an Axe Murderer" and "Empire Records" to radio-friendly hits "All I Want," "Fall Down" and "Walk on the Ocean." The band's use of mandolin inspired its twist on the burgeoning alternative sound, and Glen Phillips' vocal take on loves lost, friendships found and spirituality pondered solidified Toad's often low-key but solid place in '90s pop culture. The band celebrates the 20-year anniversary of the release of "Coil," its fifth studio album, with two area shows: Friday, July 14, at the Vic Theatre with indie rockers Beta Play; and Saturday, July 15, with The Verve Pipe at Vernon Hills Summer Celebration.

• 8 p.m. Friday, July 14, at the Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield, Chicago. $40-$115. (773) 472-0449 or victheatre.com.

• 7 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Century Park, 1001 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. Visit summercel.com for more information.

The Pet Parade is a featured attraction of the Windmill City Festival in Batavia. - Daily Herald File Photo

Get ready for loads of cuteness with costumed animals at the annual Pet Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15. It's part of the weekend-long Windmill City Festival at the Batavia Riverwalk, 100 N Island Ave., Batavia. No admission charge. (630) 406-5905 or windmillcityfest.org. Windmill City Festival is from 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 14; 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 15; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at the Riverwalk, Houston Street at Island Avenue, Batavia. Interactive inflatables, food booths, craft and vintage market, sidewalk chalk drawing contest, entertainment, golf challenge, pet parade and ice-cream eating contest. Free. windmillcityfest.org.

Crazy for comics

More than 20 comic book artists and writers will meet with guests at the Comic Book Mania Convention at the Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin. Plus, there's face painting, comic books and pop culture merchandise for purchase, a guest appearance from noon to 2 p.m. by Chicago TV personality Rich Koz, also known as Svengoolie, and photo opportunities with the Star Wars 501st Legion and The Windy City Ghostbusters. Every visitor receives a free comic book. Free. facebook.com/comicbookmania.convention. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 15

Honoring Adam West

The Volo Auto Museum, 27582 Volo Village Road, hosts a Celebration of Adam West on Saturday. West, who portrayed Batman in the 1960s "Batman" TV series, died on June 9. Museum visitors can see the Batmobile and take home a souvenir memorial photo of West. Admission is $9-$15; free for kids 4 and younger. Twenty percent of the museum's admission receipts from the event will go toward a gift fund in Adam West's name at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. (815) 385-3644 or volocars.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 15

Happy birthday, Navy Pier!

Chicago's Navy Pier celebrates its 101st birthday with music, cultural performances, fireworks and more during the Navy Pier Fifth Third Bank Centennial Celebration at 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Performances include Native American drumming and dancing by Seven Springs; an Asian drum and lion performance; and the Lakefront Swing concert that pays tribute to jazz greats like Ella Fitzgerald and Dizzy Gillespie. Fireworks at 10:15 p.m. Free. (312) 595-7437 or navypier.com. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 15

No Tails Left Behind

Creme De La Creme Animal Foundation of Algonquin hosts its open-to-the-public No Tails Left Behind Picnic with the Animals at a private residence at 88 Meadow Hill Road, Barrington Hills. The events includes up-close visits with rescue farm animals, food, games, pony rides, live music from Clifford Tartaglia's Rod Stewart Experience and more. Registration is required. Admission donation is $10; free for kids younger than 1. Proceeds Benefit the Creme De La Creme shelter. To register, visit cdlcanimals.org. 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 15

Crafty hops

More than 30 beer vendors gather with more than 65 types of beer and wine for the Lake Villa Craft Beer Festival on Saturday at the Historic Lehmann Mansion, 485 N. Milwaukee Ave., Lake Villa. $40-$50 (includes commemorative tasting glass); $10 designated driver ticket. (847) 356-6100 or lake-villa.org/craftbeer. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 15

Rock for Rizzo

Catch some of your favorite local bands when they team up to benefit a great local cause. Mishandled, Ship Captain Crew, Northsiders, Chasing Chimera and Aiming for Average join Ohio pop-punk band Settle Your Scores for a great night of music at Palatine's Lamplighter Inn to raise funds for the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation, which helps fund cancer research and aims to provide support to children battling the disease and their families. Lamplighter Inn, 60 N. Bothwell St., Palatine. $10. (847) 991-2420 or lamplighters.com. 5 p.m. Saturday, July 15

Bucking trend

Cheer on the daring competitors of the 54th Annual Wauconda IPRA Championship Rodeo this weekend at the Golden Oaks Rodeo Grounds, Rand Road at Case Road, Wauconda. $15; $6 kids ages 5 to 11; $7 parking. (847) 526-5580 or waucondarodeo.com. 5 p.m. Saturday, July 15; 1 p.m. Sunday, July 16

'As You Like It'

The Midsummer Theatre Troupe will perform Shakespeare's "As You Like It," a 90-minute comedy appropriate for all ages, in the Geneva Shakespeare in the Park program in RiverPark, at the corner of Peyton and River Lane in Geneva. Bring blankets and chairs for seating. Picnic baskets are welcome or purchase food from on-site vendors. Seating begins at 5 p.m. The Geneva Public Library District hosts a craft activity for kids at 5 p.m. The event is presented by the Geneva Cultural Arts Commission. Free. (630) 938-4530 or facebook.com/genevashakespeareinthepark. 6 p.m. Saturday, July 15

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band shares a concert bill with Huey Lewis and The News at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday, July 15. - Associated Press, 2015

Get ready to rock and chill out when Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band ("Margaritaville," "Come Monday") and Huey Lewis and The News ("I Want a New Drug," "Hip to be Square") share a concert bill on Saturday at Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St., Chicago. $54.50-$136. (773) 404-2827 or cubs.com. 7 p.m. Saturday, July 15

Round two wrap-up

Round two of Side Street Studio Arts' Battle of the Bands continues Saturday, featuring Phantoms & Pestilence, Sloth Hands, Mt. Pocono and El Socko. Catch some great local music and vote on who gets to move to the next round. At Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin. $5 suggested donation. (847) 429-2276 or sidestreetstudioarts.org. 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10

Concert highlights

• Prairie Station at Bloomingdale Summer Concert: Noon on Friday, July 14, Bloomingdale Public Library, 101 Fairfield Way, Bloomingdale. Country. Free. villageofbloomingdale.org.

• 'Miss Jamie's Farm': 5 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Kids' concert; Miss Jamie and her puppets will take the audience on a barnyard adventure with singing, dancing and more. Concert is designed for preschoolers up to age 8. $3. Advance ticket purchase/registration required. (630) 892-1550 or foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

• One Republic: 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday July 14-15, in pavilion at Ravinia Festival, 201 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $95-$125. Lawn seats are sold out. ravinia.org.

• Latest Rumor at Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Blues, rock and country. Free. vhw.org.

• Phish: 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, July 14-16, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. Tickets start at $50; 3-day packages are available. (312) 540-2668 or phishconcerts.com.

• That Dude Fraze, Bambi Raptor, On the Off Chance, LED Pig, Neon Creek: 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison St., Chicago. $7-$10. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com.

• American English at Lakeside Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, McAninch Arts Center at the College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Beatles tribute band. Bring blankets and chairs for seating. Picnic baskets are welcome or food can be purchased on-site. Free. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org.

• John Fogerty: 8 p.m. Friday, July 14, River Edge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $55. (630) 896-6666 or riveredgeaurora.com.

• Yessongs -- The Concert: 8 p.m. Friday, July 14, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Rock. Tickets start at $19.20. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• Chelusier, Over the Sun, Foreign Sunsets, Neuhaus: 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, Mutiny, 2428 N. Western Ave., Chicago. Free. (773) 486-7774 or themutinychicago.com.

• Catfish & the Dogstars, The Bank Notes: 9 p.m. Friday, July 14, Q Bar Darien, 8109 Cass Ave., Darien. $5. (630) 241-0970 or qbardarien.com.

• Ages and Ages, The Diving Bell, Milzen: 9 p.m. Friday, July 14, Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $12. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

• Adam Ezra: 9 p.m. Friday, July 14, Old Towne Pub & Eatery, 40W290 La Fox Road, St. Charles. Rock., $8. (630) 513-4240 or otpwasco.com.

• Laurie Berkner: Noon Saturday, July 15, pavilion at Ravinia Festival, 201 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. Kids' concert. $15. Lawn seats $5. ravinia.org.

• Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 15, Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St., Chicago. $94.50-$136. ticketmaster.com.

• Squid Pro Quo, The Civil Engineers, Invisible Cartoons: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 15, Reggies, 2109 S. State St., Chicago. $10. (312) 949-0120 or reggieslive.com.

• Secret Colours, Yoko and The Oh No's, Soft Candy: 9 p.m. Saturday, July 15, Martyrs', 3855 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. (773) 404-9494 or martyrslive.com.

• Rebel Soul Revival (album release): 10 p.m. Saturday, July 15, The House Pub, 16 South Riverside Drive, St. Charles. $5. (630) 945-3479 or thehousepub.com.

• Afterlife featuring Goodsex, Starvin Cat, Nikho, Richie Olivo and more: 10 p.m. Saturday, July 15, Annex Nightclub, 1958 W. North Ave., Chicago. Free. (630) 291-5986 or afterlifechi.com.

• Squirrel Nut Zippers: 8 p.m. Sunday, July 16, City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago. $40-$55. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.

• Justin Roberts: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, Thomas Ford Memorial Library, 800 Chestnut St., Western Springs. Grammy-nominated Justin Roberts performs concert of indie family music. Reservations are required. Call (708) 246-0520, or visit fordlibrary.org,

• Jennifer Hall (Famous Fido Dog Rescue Fundraiser): 5 p.m. doors, music at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, Chop Shop, 2033 W. North Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 537-4440 or chopshopchi.com.

• The Rewrites, Them Dead Poets, The Remedies: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $8-$10. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

• 3TEETH, Project .44, W.O.R.M., Grainshifter: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, Reggies, 2109 S. State St., Chicago. $15. (312) 949-0120 or reggieslive.com.

• Arlington Heights Community Band: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, North School Park, 307 N. Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights. Program features selections from "Les Miserable" and "Phantom of the Opera" and works from Cole Porter, Gershwin and the band Journey. Guests can bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Free. arlingtonheightsband.org.

• Final Say at Geneva Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, Island Parks, 2 E. State St. Geneva. Rock. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Free. genevaparks.org.

• The Rush Tribute Project at Rockin' in Rosemont: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, MB Financial Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Rock; group performs tribute to the legendary rock band Rush. Fireworks show, set to music, follows the concert. Free. rosemont.com.

• Soul 2 The Bone at Algonquin Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, Riverfront Park, 201 N. Harrison St., Algonquin. Free. algonquin.org/recreation.

Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.