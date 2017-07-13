WXRT snaps out of doldrums, ties for first in target demographic, Nielsons show

Barely three months ago WXRT FM 93.1 was languishing in 15th place among men between the ages of 25 and 54. Hardly a lustrous showing for "Chicago Finest Rock." But on Wednesday, the CBS Radio adult album alternative station tied for first place in its target demographic, according to Nielsen Audio figures for June. Much of the credit goes to new program director Greg Solk. For full rundown, see robertfeder.com.