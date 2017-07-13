Melissa McCarthy, Jonathan Nolan, Bob Odenkirk among former suburbanites with Emmy nods

Playing sleazy lawyer "Saul," spoofing Sean Spicer and creating a hit sci-fi Western paid off for former suburbanites who received Emmy nominations Thursday.

The long Emmy nomination list included a number of actors and writers from the suburbs. Among those getting nods were:

• Bob Odenkirk, former resident of Naperville. Lead actor in a drama series for his title role in "Better Call Saul."

• Melissa McCarthy, a native of Plainfield. Guest actress in a comedy for hosting "Saturday Night Live."

• Jonathan Nolan, former resident of Barrington and Evanston. Directing and writing for a drama series for "Westworld." His show earned a total of 22 nominations, tying with "Saturday Night Live" for the top spot.

• Brian Stack, former resident of Palatine. Part of team nominated for writing for a variety series for "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" and writing for a variety special for "Stephen Colbert's Live Election Night Democracy's Series Finale."

• Matt Walsh, a former resident of Darien. Supporting actor in a comedy for "Veep."

• Anna Chlumsky, former resident of Broadview. Supporting actress in a comedy for "Veep."

• Kathryn Hahn, a native of Westchester. Supporting actress in a comedy for "Transparent."

• Jane Lynch, former resident of Dolton. Actress in a short form comedy or drama for "Dropping the Soap."

• Lauren Lapkus, Evanston native. Actress in a short form comedy or drama for "The Earliest Show."

The winners will be announced at the Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17.