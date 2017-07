Flooding forces cancellations at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire

Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire has canceled Wednesday performances of "The Bridges of Madison County," starring Nathaniel Stampley and Kathy Voytko. Courtesy of Liz Lauren/Marriott Theatre

The Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire canceled both its Wednesday afternoon and evening performances of "The Bridges of Madison County" because of flooding.

The status of future performances of the musical, scheduled to run through Aug. 13, has not yet been determined.

People with tickets to Wednesday shows, or shows later this week, are encouraged to call the box office at (847) 634-0200.