Feder: Telemundo Chicago adding weekend newscasts

hello

In the latest expansion of local Hispanic media, Telemundo Chicago WSNS-Channel 44 will launch 30-minute newscasts at 5 and 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays starting July 22. Weekend editions of Noticiero Telemundo Chicago will feature news anchor Hernan Fratto, weather anchor Jessica Delgado, sports anchors César Rodríguez (on Saturdays) and Rodrigo Arana (on Sundays), and reporters Angélica Gómez and Jorge DeSantiago. For full report and more, see robertfeder.com.