updated: 7/10/2017 8:46 AM

Jay-Z announces '4:44' tour kicking off in October

  • FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2016, file photo, Jay-Z performs during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Cleveland. The rap icon announced the â4:44â tour on Monday, July 10, 2017, which kicks off Oct. 27, 2017, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. It wraps Dec. 21, 2017, at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

  • FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2016, file photo, rapper Jay-Z appears at a NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors in Los Angeles. The rap icon announced the â4:44â tour on Monday, July 10, 2017, which kicks off Oct. 27, 2017, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. It wraps Dec. 21, 2017, at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

NEW YORK -- Jay-Z will bring his latest album to life when he hits the road this fall.

The rap icon announced the "4:44" tour Monday, which kicks off Oct. 27 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. It wraps Dec. 21 at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

The 31-date tour will also visit Brooklyn, New York; Nashville, Tennessee; Dallas; Atlanta; and Washington, D.C.

A pre-sale for Tidal subscribers and Citi cardholders starts Monday. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday.

Jay-Z released "4:44" on June 30. It includes personal songs about his marriage with Beyonce and his life as an entrepreneur.

Jay-Z is also scheduled to headline festivals this year, including Austin City Limits, the Meadows Music and Arts Festival, and his own Made In America festival.

