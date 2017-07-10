A confident Edwin Eisendrath said Sunday he will make good on his bid to acquire the Chicago Sun-Times and the Chicago Reader, keeping both publications out of the hands of Chicago Tribune owner tronc. Today is the deadline set by the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division for Eisendrath's group to secure funding in order to complete the transaction with Wrapports Holdings LLC. For complete story, see robertfeder.com.
updated: 7/10/2017 8:24 AM
Feder: Eisendrath says he'll make good on vow to acquire the Chicago Sun-Times
