Feder: Eisendrath says he has financing to buy Chicago Sun-Times

Edwin Eisendrath and a coalition of labor unions have secured funding to acquire the Chicago Sun-Times and the Chicago Reader, the former Chicago alderman said Monday. With more than $11.2 million placed in escrow, Eisendrath and his group met the deadline set by the U.S. Department of Justice to complete the transaction with Wrapports Holdings LLC. Unions affiliated with the Chicago Federation of Labor and seven individual investors helped raise the money, Eisendrath said. For the complete story, see robertfeder.com.