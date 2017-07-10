Edwin Eisendrath and a coalition of labor unions have secured funding to acquire the Chicago Sun-Times and the Chicago Reader, the former Chicago alderman said Monday. With more than $11.2 million placed in escrow, Eisendrath and his group met the deadline set by the U.S. Department of Justice to complete the transaction with Wrapports Holdings LLC. Unions affiliated with the Chicago Federation of Labor and seven individual investors helped raise the money, Eisendrath said. For the complete story, see robertfeder.com.
updated: 7/10/2017 5:59 PM
Feder: Eisendrath says he has financing to buy Chicago Sun-Times
hello
- This article filed under:
- Business
- Life & Entertainment
- Feder, Robert
- Entertainment
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.