Weekend picks: Fools' Brew brings heavy set to BaseCamp Pub

Brad Zimmerman brings back his autobiographical show "My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy" to Skokie at Northlight Theatre.

Fools' Brew plays Saturday, July 8, at BaseCamp Pub in Lisle. Courtesy of Tracy Mathesius Photography

Heavy Brew

Suburban-based Fools' Brew plays the second of two shows in the area this weekend with hard rock and hair metal tribute band Black Diamond at BaseCamp Pub. Get a taste of Fools' Brew with the recent single "The Parade" on Spotify and Soundcloud. BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $5. (331) 777-4712 or basecamppub.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, July 8

Manga meet-up

Celebrate all things tied to Japanese animation, manga comics and Asian pop at the annual Anime Midwest convention this weekend at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $40 admission per day. (847) 692-2220 or animemidwest.com. Through 5 p.m. Sunday, July 9

Whining and dining

Brad Zimmerman is back for another summer run of his off-Broadway comedy hit "My Son the Waiter, A Jewish Tragedy!" Get a dose of Jewish motherly guilt starting Thursday at Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $51-$61. (847) 673-6300 or northshorecenter.org. Various times through Sunday, Aug. 13

Cuisine of Chicago

Famed chefs and big music acts Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, The O'Jays, Alessia Cara and more are all featured at the Taste of Chicago. The food and music fest is in Grant Park near the intersection of Jackson Drive and Columbus Drive, Chicago. No admission charge, but $19 to $50 for prime Petrillo Music Shell concert tickets; $30 to $45 Celebrity Chef du Jour tickets. cityofchicago.org. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9

The luck of the Irish

Enjoy Irish music, food, dancing, vendors and more at the Irish American Heritage Festival at the Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N. Knox Ave., Chicago. $15. Kids ages 12 and younger are free. (773) 282-7035 or irish-american.org. Noon to midnight Saturday, July 8; noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 9

Island Lake's Lakefest

A carnival, food, music, a car show and more are highlights of Island Lake's Lakefest, in Watertower Park, 429 W. State Road, Island Lake. Fireworks on Saturday, July 8; rain date is Sunday, July 9. Free admission. villageofislandlake.com. 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 8; 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 9

Pinot or porter?

Wine and beer fans can sample loads of wines and beers near the Metra commuter parking lot, 201 S. Spring St., Barrington. $25 designated driver pass; $40-$50 Brew Fest. Must be 21. (847) 381-2525 or barringtonbrewfest.com. 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 8

Persona switch

Comedian David Scott, who previously performed as "The Midnight Swinger," is back with a new standup persona Mr. Showtime at Zanies at MB Financial Park, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont. $22 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 813-0484 or rosemont.zanies.com. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8

Symphonic cinema

The Grant Park Music Festival pays tribute to a composer famed for his collaborations for the silver screen with "Star Wars and More: The Music of John Williams" this weekend at Millennium Park's Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. $25-$95 reserved seating; free lawn seating. (312) 742-7647 or grantparkmusicfestival.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, July 8; 7 p.m. "Star Wars" Costume Party Saturday, July 8

Chicago native Godfrey returns to perform standup comedy sets at the Improv Comedy Showcase in Schaumburg. - Courtesy of Fernando Leon/Comedy Central

Catch up with Chicago native comedian Godfrey ("Upload," "Louie") as he performs a series of standup sets this weekend at the Improv Comedy Showcase at Woodfield Mall, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $19 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, July 8; 7 p.m. Sunday, July 9

Dancin' in the barn

The Scantlin' Reunion band performs dulcimer and fiddle music at the Traditional Barn Dance in the restored 1842 threshing barn at the Garfield Farm Museum, Route 38 and Garfield Road, Campton Hills. $10 donation per person. Desserts and other refreshments will be available for purchase. (630) 584-8485 or email info@garfieldfarm.org. 7 p.m. Saturday, July 8

Lil Wayne headlines the 107.5 WGCI Summer Jam at the United Center in Chicago Saturday, July 8. - Associated Press, 2013

Lil Wayne, Jeremih, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, YFN Lucci, Lecrae and more all perform at the 107.5 WGCI Summer Jam Saturday at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. $41-$131. (800) 745-3000 or unitedcenter.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8

Feel-good Gorillaz

The hip-hop-esque British rock of the cartoon-fronted Gorillaz carries some significance -- a counter to the vapidity of certain musical outlets 20-some years ago, as well as an example of the good that can come from musical collaboration. The band (the real-life one) came off a lengthy hiatus to put together a new album, "Humanz," released earlier this year; online purchases of tickets for their Northerly Island show include a copy of the new album. Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. $114-$343. (312) 540-2668 or livenation.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8

Salsa sensation

Six-time Grammy Award-winning Latin pop star Gilberto Santa Rosa ("Necesito Un Bolero") performs in concert Saturday at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $60 to $70 pavilion seating; $20-$25 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8

Firefly Fireworks

Watch as the woods and prairie fill with fireflies at the Firefly Fireworks evening nature program at Campton Forest Preserve, 4N379 Town Hall Road, Campton Hills. Forest Preserve District of Kane County naturalists will walk around and explain how and why fireflies produce light. Advance registration is required for the all-ages program. Free. Call (630) 444-3190, or email programs@kaneforest.com to register. kaneforest.com. 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8

Concert highlights

• Third Annual Riverside Center Folk Festival: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 8, in the red band shell at Cantigny, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. The bands Trillium, Archtop Brownie and The Great Whiskey Project perform. Other highlights include a jugband tent and a drum circle. Tickets are $5 per person or $20 for a family. All proceeds will go toward Riverside Center for Education in Oak Brook. (630) 668-5161 or cantigny.org.

• Anticipation Quartet: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 8, Christ United Methodist Church, 9009 W. Algonquin Road, Algonquin. Southern Gospel. A freewill offering will be taken. (847) 669-9009 or gocumc.org.

• Acoustic singer-songwriter night with Jessica Brown, 8-19-98, Jedidiah Romnek (Flat Soda), Nick Sky, Jonathan Servais, Self Medicated, Korye Champion (of Ghost Machines): 6 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Cracken Cakes, 38594 N. Sheridan Road, Beach Park. $5 suggested donation. (847) 603-4966 or crackencakes.com.

• Product of Hate, Ikillya, On My Six, Consume the Divide: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Penny Road Pub, 545 Penny Road, Barrington. $8-$12. (847) 428-0562 or pennyroadpub.com.

• Sam Hunt 15 in A 30 Tour: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 8, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 S. Ridgeland, Tinley Park. Tickets start at $42. (708) 614-1616 or livenation.com.

• Gorillaz: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. $114-$343. (312) 540-2668 or livenation.com.

• Dream Version, Marrow, Soft Candy, The Baby Magic: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $10-$12. (773) 525-2501 or lh-st.com.

• Pablo Cruise: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 8, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Pop, rock. Tickets start at $39. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• Chachuba: 9 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing, Road, Lombard. $6-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• The Gingers: 9 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Ballydoyle, 28 W. New York St., Aurora. Free. (630) 844-0400 or ballydoylepub.com.

• Emanation 13 featuring Reid Karris, Jordan Wesolek, Whisky Tales: 9 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Century Mallet, 1770 W. Berteau Ave., Chicago. $5-$10 suggested donation. (773) 248-7733 or centurymallet.com.

• Sidewalk Chalk, Akenya, Mykele Deville: 9 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $14. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

• Chicago Grandstand Big Band: 6 p.m. Sunday, July 9, FitzGerald's, 6615 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $5-$10. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

• Jazz Consortium Big Band: 6 p.m. Sunday, July 9, Durty Nellie's 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $10; youth ages 17 and younger are $5 (with an ID). (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

• Rhett Miller, Brett Anderson: 8 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph Street, Chicago. $25-$35. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.

• Post Animal, The Evening Attraction, Jude Shuma, Condor & Jaybird, Lucille Furs DJ Set: 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 10, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $12. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

• Bloomingdale Summer Concert Series featuring the Four C Notes: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, Old Town Park, Third and Franklin streets, Bloomingdale. Tribute to Frankie Valli. Bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

• Creedence Clearwater Revisited: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Elk Grove Village Green, 901 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove. Free. (847) 439-3900 or elkgrove.org.

• AfterSound, Moonwalker, Everyone Says: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Township, 2200 N. California Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 384-1865 or townshipchicago.com.

• Geneva Concerts in the Park featuring Mr. Myers: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, Island Park, 2 E. State St., Geneva. Reggae, Caribbean rock, and classic rock. Free. (630) 232-4542 or genevaparks.org.

• Lisle Community Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, on the Lisle Park District stage, east side of the Lisle Park District building at 1825 Short Street, Lisle. Free. In case of extreme weather the concert will move to the Lisle Senior High School auditorium, 1800 Short Street. Refreshments will be sold and a raffle held. Please bring a chair or blanket for comfortable seating. (630) 853-6196 or lislecommunityband.org.

• Wauconda Summer Concert Series featuring Kevin Purcell and the Nightburners: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, Wauconda Area Library, 801 N. Main St., Wauconda. Rock and blues. Free. (847) 526-6225. wauclib.org.

• Killer Queen: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Rock; tribute to the group Queen. Tickets start at $39. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• Queen, Adam Lambert: 8 p.m. Thursday, July 13, United Center, 1901 W. Madison, Chicago. Rock. Tickets start at $49. (800) 745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

• Matthew Sweet, Tommy Keene: 8 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph Street, Chicago. $38-$48. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.

• The Phonographs, Parlor Voice, The Psychodelics, Nightcrawler: 9 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Quenchers Saloon, 2401 N. Western Ave., Chicago. $5. (773) 276-9730 or quenchers.com.

Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.