Ten tips to make your cookout healthier

Grill with quality meat and add vegetables at your next cookout.

Summer is here and cookouts are a common theme. Grilling can be healthy and tasty if you know which foods to choose and how to prepare them.

The following tips will turn your next cookout into a healthy gathering that you can be proud to be a part of.

1) Practice portion control. Don't let taste be the judge of how much food you eat. A serving of meat is about the size of the palm of your hand. A serving of fruits or vegetables is about the size of your fist, and anything else should be added to your plate in moderation.

2) Grill with quality cuts of meat such as fish, chicken, beef, and pork. Stay away from hot dogs and processed meat patties. Fresh meats taste better and also contain less sodium.

3) To get great flavor, learn how to prep your meats and vegetables. Marinades consisting of lemon juice and vinegar can really pull out great flavors from poultry or fish. Stick with dry rubs rather than sauces or syrups when preparing beef and pork. A good steak needs nothing more than some sea salt, pepper, and garlic to maximize flavor.

4) Use fresh organic fruits and vegetables to garnish burgers and tacos. Tomatoes, peppers, onions, romaine, olives, mushrooms, pineapple, and avocado add great flavor so there's no need to drown out your food with ketchup or mayo.

5) When making tacos, use gluten free tortillas or soft corn tortillas. Avoid the hard shells that are deep fried in oils. Or better yet, make a taco salad.

6) Lose the buns. Many grilled foods don't need to be sandwiched between two pieces of bread. Kabobs, steaks, fish, and chicken all taste great with a side of grilled vegetables such as zucchini, peppers, or mushrooms, and a side of fresh fruit.

7) Be aware of excess liquid calories. Serve iced tea or water with lemon wedges instead of sodas or fruit drinks. If drinking alcohol, set a limit for yourself and drink plenty of water to avoid becoming dehydrated.

8) If having dessert, keep it simple. Avoid empty calorie sweets such as cookies, cake, or brownies, and stick to a fresh fruit salad with a dab of whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

9) Plan to have activities. These can include volleyball or softball, something to keep everyone active and less likely to sit around and graze on leftover food.

10) Don't be afraid to try new recipes. Hot dogs, baked beans, and coleslaw might be a traditional favorite, but mix it up. Break out of the norm and try something new!

So if you're planning the next great cookout, give these tips a try. You can entertain and still feel good about setting a healthy example for your family and friends.

For more health and nutrition tips, visit our website at www.PushFitnessTraining.com for links to our blog and social media resources.

• Joshua Steckler is the owner of Push Fitness, a personal training studio located in Schaumburg specializing in weight loss, muscle toning, and nutrition. Contact him at PushFitnessTraining.com.