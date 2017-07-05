A look ahead to the weekend's suburban festivals

Gaelic Storm performs at the Irish American Heritage Fest in Chicago. Courtesy of Gaelic Storm

Libertyville goes to the dogs, Lake in the Hills rocks with a ribfest, West Chicago celebrates Railroad Days and Barrington welcomes both beer and wine lovers this week in suburban festivals.

This weekend

Libertyville's Dog Days of Summer: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, July 7-9, Cook Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Event features police dog demonstrations, a pet blessing, pet vendors, water competitions for dogs, adoptable dogs and more. facebook.com/dogdayslibertyville.

Eighth Annual Millennium Art Festival: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 7; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 8; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 9, on Lake Street, at Michigan Avenue, Chicago. Artwork from more than 110 juried artists, music, food and more. Free. amdurproductions.com.

Lake in the Hills Rockin' Ribfest: 4:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 7; 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 8; and 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Sunset Park, 5200 Miller Road, Lake in the Hills. Barbecue, music, vendors, kids' games, car show on Saturday and community rib cook-off on Sunday. $5 for ages 13 and older; free for active military with ID and kids 12 and younger accompanied by an adult. (847) 742-3378 or lithribfest.com.

West Chicago Railroad Days: 4:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 7; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 8; and 2:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 10, Pioneer Park, 479 W. Forest Ave., West Chicago. Main stage entertainment features regional and local talent, plus a carnival and food. Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday at Ingleton and National. Free. westerndupagechamber.com.

Island Lake Lakefest: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 7; 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 8; 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 9, Watertower Park, 429 W. State Road, Island Lake. Carnival, food, music, rides, car show and more. Fireworks on Saturday, July 8; rain date is Sunday, July 9. Free admission. villageofislandlake.com.

Meadows Cruise Night: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 7, Meadows Christian Fellowship, 2401 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Weekly classic car show. This week's theme is 1940s & Older, but cars of other years will also be displayed. Music and food are featured as well. Free. meadowsfamily.org.

Square Roots Festival: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 7; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 8; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 9, in Lincoln Square, on Lincoln Avenue between Montrose and Wilson, Chicago. Music, dancing, food and family activities. $5-$10; $20 for families. squareroots.org.

West Fest: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 7, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 8-9, on Chicago Avenue, between Damen Avenue and Wood Street, Chicago. Live music, food, displays by artisans, a Kids' Fest, a Pet Fest and more. $5 suggested admission donation. (312) 850-9390 or westfestchicago.com.

Irish American Heritage Festival: 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 7; noon to midnight Saturday, July 8; noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 9, Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N. Knox Ave., Chicago. Celebration of Irish heritage with music, food, dancing, vendors with Irish gifts and more. $15. Kids ages 12 and younger are free. (773) 282-7035 or irish-american.org.

Fridays on the Green: 6 p.m. Friday, July 7, Mount Prospect Village Hall, 50 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. Concerts on the Centennial Green. Bring chairs and blankets. Free parking at Emerson Street Garage. 97 Nine performs. Free. experiencemountprospect.org.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 7, Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Food vendors are on-site. K Michaels Band performs classic rock. Free. vhw.org.

North Shore Festival of Art: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 8-9, at Westfield Old Orchard, 4905 Old Orchard Center, Skokie. See works from more than 100 juried artists, plus demonstrations, kids' activities, food and more. Free. amdurproductions.com.

Bristol Renaissance Faire: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day, from Saturday, July 8, through Monday, Sept. 4, at 12550 120th Ave., Kenosha. $11.50-$25.95. Kids ages 4 and younger are free. (847) 395-7773 or renfair.com.

4th Annual Jeep Show: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at Faith World Outreach Church, 1280 S. Route 59, Bartlett. Free. fwo.org/jeepshow/.

Food Truck Festival: Saturday, July 8, at Arlington International Racecourse, 2200 W. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights. Gates open at noon. First post at 1:25 p.m. Twenty food trucks, live music, horse racing and more. For admission fees, visit arlingtonpark.com.

Barrington Brew Fest: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 8, in the north lot of the Union Pacific Metra station by Metra tracks, downtown Barrington. Fifty brewers feature more than 90 different beers. $40-$50 at gate. VIP tickets $80. For ages 21 and older. barringtonbrewfest.com.

Fox River Grove fireworks: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Picnic Grove Park, Birch Lane, Fox River Grove. Music and food; fireworks begin at dusk. Shuttle bus available. (847) 639-3170 or foxrivergrove-il.org.

Summer Breeze Concert Series: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 8, lakeside at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Semple performs. Pets not allowed. Free. parkfun.com.

Heritage Fair: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 9, McHenry County Historical Society Museum, 6422 Main St., Union. The annual fair has the theme Unwind Like It's 1899. Events include an antique car show, pie-baking contest, auction and pioneer play. Exhibition tours at noon and 3 p.m. Also features entertainment, white-elephant sale, book sale, strolling magicians and more. Garage sales held throughout the town. Free. gothistory.org.

Elmhurst Garden Walk & Faire: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 9, Wilder Park, 175 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. Tours of six homeowners' gardens and York Community High School gardens from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Faire from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wilder Park features garden accessories and perennials. $15 in advance, $20 at the gate. elmhurstgardenclub.org.

River Park Sunday Summer Concert: 6 p.m. Sunday, July 9, River Park, off River Lane, Geneva. Free. genevarts.org.

Next week

Music Mondays: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 10, Memorial Park, 208 W. Union Ave., Wheaton. Serendipity performs. Bring a blanket or chairs and a picnic dinner or purchase snacks from on-site concessions. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Country in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, MB Financial Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Hillbilly Rockstarz perform country tunes. Free. rosemont.com.

Celebrate Highwood's Ninth Annual Evening Gourmet Market: 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, Everts Park, 130 Highwood Ave., Highwood. Family and pet-friendly event features live music, dancing, cocktails, food from more than 60 local restaurants, artisan vendors and food trucks. celebratehighwood.org.

Glendale Heights Fest: 6 to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, July 12-14; 3 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 15; and 3 to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 16, Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and Sunday. Main stage acts include: Modern Day Romeos at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, American English at 8 p.m. Thursday, Back Country Roads at 9 p.m. Friday, Infinity at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, and Heart to Heartbreaker at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. (630) 260-6000 or glendaleheightsfest.com.

Family Fun Picnic: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, Lakeview Park, 250 Broker Road, Bloomingdale. Entertainment by Dale Obrochta: Balloon Show Art of Inflation from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Bring dinner or snacks and a blanket or chairs. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Barrington Summer Concert in the Park: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at the Citizens Park Amphitheater, 511 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington. Sons of Bildor performs. Free. barringtonparkdistrict.org.

Final Say at Warrenville's Concerts on the Commons: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, Warrenville Public Library District, 28W751 Stafford Place. Rock music. Picnics welcome; alcohol is not permitted. Free. (630) 393-1171 or warrenville.com.

Vernon Hills Summer Celebration: 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 13; 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 14; 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 15; 1 to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 16, Century Park, 1101 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. Entertainment, carnival rides, beer tent, bingo and more. Free. summercel.com/.

Ravinia District Food Truck Thursdays: 4 p.m. to dusk Thursday, July 13, Dean Avenue, at Roger Williams and St. John's avenues, across from Metra train station, Highland Park. Food trucks, live music in Jens Jensen Park, beer, wine and other beverages from local restaurants. Free. facebook.com/raviniadistrict.highlandpark.

Taste of Westmont: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13; 4 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, July 14; noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15; noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 16, Cass Avenue, downtown Westmont. Rides, two stages of entertainment, food, bean bag tournaments, kids' activities and more. Free. westmontevents.com.

McHenry Fiesta Days: Thursday, July 13, through Sunday, July 23, at two McHenry locations. At Petersen Park, 4300 Petersen Park Road: 5:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 13-14; 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 15; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 16; and 5 to 10 p.m. Monday, July 17. At Veteran's Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St.: 5 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20; 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 21; 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 22; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 23. Modern-Day Romeos band plays at 9 p.m. Saturday, July 15. Arts & Crafts in the Park on Saturday, July 22. Festival includes carnival rides, food and beer, a car show, a bags tournament, outdoor worship service, a Big Wheel race and a parade. Fees vary. mchenryfiestadays.com.

Addison Rock 'N Wheels: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 13, Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Hot Wings night featuring Addison restaurants. Live music on the 95.9 The River Rock 'N Wheels stage. Car and motorcycle show. Historical Museum craft fair until 8 p.m. Free. ithappensinaddison.com.

ItascaFest: 6 p.m. to midnight Thursday and Friday, July 13-14; noon to midnight Saturday, July 15; noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 16, Washington Park, Irving Park Road and Rush Street, Itasca. Four days of food, entertainment, bingo and carnival rides. Presented by the Itasca Lions Club. Free. itasca.com.

Barrington Cruise Nights: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, Harris Bank parking lot, Cook and Station streets, Barrington. Free. (847) 304-3400 or enjoybarrington.com.

St. Charles Park District Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Lincoln Park, Main and Fifth streets, St. Charles. Recycle the Day performs. Free. In the event of rain, the concert will be canceled. Free. stcparks.org.

Rosemont Rockin' in the Park: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 13, MB Financial Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Generation performs. Free. rosemont.com.

Algonquin Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, Riverfront Park, 201 N. Harrison St., Algonquin. The band Dixie Crush performs and food from Your Sister's Tomato. algonquin.org.